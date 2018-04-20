Apple has determined that, in a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) units, a component may fail causing the built-in battery to expand. This is not a safety issue and Apple will replace eligible batteries, free of charge. Affected units were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017 and eligibility is determined by the product serial number.

If you have a non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro that could have been made during that time period, go check your serial number and, if it applies to you, do one of the following:

The program is worldwide and, if you previously paid for a battery replacement and would now be covered by the program, you can apply for a refund.

If you're affected, let me know how the replacement goes for you.