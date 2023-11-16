I'm going to supercharge my MacBook Pro with this Anker 9-in-1 USB-C dock deal - now 20% off

It’s two years since I upgraded to an M1 Pro MacBook Pro, and it’s the best Mac I’ve ever owned. The fast M1 Pro chip, the 120Hz ProMotion display, and a great keyboard, it’s all I want from a laptop. It’s only when I use all three of the Mac’s USB-C ports, that a problem occurs.

You see when I connect my Mac to an external monitor, an Ethernet port, and a USB-A to USB-C adapter all at once, everything becomes cluttered for my Mac. Wires for each of these are everywhere on the desk, and there’s not much more I can do. Now that I've spotted this 9-in-1 USB-C dock by Anker for $119, down from $149 before Black Friday has even begun, my mind is already wild with the prospect of all the peripherals I could plug into my Mac with this dock.

Plug it in for 20% off

Anker USB-C 9-in-1 PD Dock | $149 $119 at Amazon You get a lot of ports for your buck here. This requires just one USB-C port and a power socket, and you can use all of the nine ports here. At $30 off, it's a great deal in how it can expand your workflow on a Mac.

The dock features the following ports:

Headphone jack

3 x USB-A ports

USB-C port

USB-C port for charging

4K HDMI Port

4K Display Port

Gigabit Ethernet Port

All this dock requires is to be plugged into the mains of an office or wherever there’s a socket nearby, a USB-C port from your Mac, then you can go to town with this dock.

No more will I have to ration a USB-C port, to decide if I should use an Ethernet adapter or a USB-A accessory. Now, it’ll be a matter of taking the dock with me, and simply using what’s available to me at that moment. I can’t wait.