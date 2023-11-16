I'm going to supercharge my MacBook Pro with this Anker 9-in-1 USB-C dock deal - now 20% off
Ethernet is back, back again.
It’s two years since I upgraded to an M1 Pro MacBook Pro, and it’s the best Mac I’ve ever owned. The fast M1 Pro chip, the 120Hz ProMotion display, and a great keyboard, it’s all I want from a laptop. It’s only when I use all three of the Mac’s USB-C ports, that a problem occurs.
You see when I connect my Mac to an external monitor, an Ethernet port, and a USB-A to USB-C adapter all at once, everything becomes cluttered for my Mac. Wires for each of these are everywhere on the desk, and there’s not much more I can do. Now that I've spotted this 9-in-1 USB-C dock by Anker for $119, down from $149 before Black Friday has even begun, my mind is already wild with the prospect of all the peripherals I could plug into my Mac with this dock.
Plug it in for 20% off
Anker USB-C 9-in-1 PD Dock |
$149 $119 at Amazon
You get a lot of ports for your buck here. This requires just one USB-C port and a power socket, and you can use all of the nine ports here. At $30 off, it's a great deal in how it can expand your workflow on a Mac.
The dock features the following ports:
- Headphone jack
- 3 x USB-A ports
- USB-C port
- USB-C port for charging
- 4K HDMI Port
- 4K Display Port
- Gigabit Ethernet Port
All this dock requires is to be plugged into the mains of an office or wherever there’s a socket nearby, a USB-C port from your Mac, then you can go to town with this dock.
No more will I have to ration a USB-C port, to decide if I should use an Ethernet adapter or a USB-A accessory. Now, it’ll be a matter of taking the dock with me, and simply using what’s available to me at that moment. I can’t wait.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use everyday to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.
