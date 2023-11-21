My laptop storage is running out, and these Black Friday deals could be just the ticket to sort me out

I love my MacBook — It’s a 14-inch M1 Pro model, and it’s got all the power that I could ever ask for. What it doesn’t have, however, is a massive SSD inside. For most people, the 512GB of storage is fine. For me, however, it has quickly filled up with untold amounts of digital detritus, from half-finished screenplays to semi-edited video files. As a result, my 512GB is now full. If I want to save something, I must delete something else. A soul for a soul, as it were.

Where to get the best storage deals

Thankfully, there are loads of ways to extend my storage, with a multitude of different storage options available. I could plug a portable SSD into one of the USB-C ports, or stick an SD card into the card slot on the side to add some much-appreciated extra storage — and now, I can do it for cheaper with some massive storage deals in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Those sales are ongoing, and there are already some epic Apple deals to be had along with these great storage deals. They’ll be running up to Cyber Monday next week, so there’s plenty of time to get involved.

Simply Storage Savings

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD | $299 $199 at Amazon For those who want the most storage that they can lay their hands on, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is perfect. It’s small enough to fit in any pocket, plugs into your Mac via USB-C and this one in particular can store up to 4 Terabytes worth of stuff. This deal returns the drive to its lowest price ever, so you’re getting an epic deal.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO | $279 $99 at Amazon This cylinder of USB stick dreams is perhaps the biggest saving we’ve seen over Black Friday — That’s a massive $180 off some seriously good storage. You’ll need a USB-C adapter for the USB port so it can fit into recent Macs, but then you’ve got some super quick storage to keep all your stuff in. This is only $5 off its previous lowest price, so it’s not likely to get even cheaper.

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive | $59 $44 at Amazon Still rocking an iPhone or an iPad with a Lightning port? Then this drive is a great option for you. It plugs directly into your iOS device and adds some more storage, letting you store more photos and videos. This isn’t going to stick into the bottom of the new iPhone 15 line though — those models take USB-C storage.