Pick up the M3 MacBook Pro at its lowest-ever price — save $200 on Apple's best laptop for most users
This M3 MacBook Pro Deal is excellent!
The M3 Macbook Pro is only a few months old, but you can already save $200 with this incredible Amazon deal that brings Apple’s best everyday laptop down to $1,399.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M3 chip, an 8-core CPU, and 512GB of SSD storage is 13% off in the Space Gray colorway, although you’ll need to fork out $1,499 if you want the Silver option.
When we reviewed the M3 MacBook Pro’s larger 16-inch sibling in November, we said, “The M3 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro is the pinnacle of portable Mac performance, a triumph of silicon engineering. There are now no excuses for owning an Intel-powered Mac.”
While this 14-inch M3 model is far less powerful, it has adequate power for most people and shares the fantastic design just in a smaller form factor. If you’re in the market for a 16-inch powerhouse with the M3 Max, you can also get a record-low price using the coupon provided via Amazon (just make sure to check the box). With the coupon, the 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro is $3,249.99 instead of $3,499.
MacBook Pro M3 14-inch |
$1,599 $1,399 at Amazon
Get $200 off the M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch at Amazon in what is the lowest-ever price we've seen for the laptop despite only releasing late 2023. Available in Space Gray, this is a fantastic deal.
Grab yourself a worthwhile deal on the 16-inch M3 Max
MacBook Pro M3 Max 16-inch |
$3,499 $3,249 at Amazon
Get $250 off the M3 MacBook Pro 16-inch with the use of a coupon. This is a brilliant deal if you're looking for one of the best computers Apple offers, capable of nearly everything you throw at it.
The M3 MacBook Pro family is one of the best laptop lineups Apple has ever made, and any purchase will last you well into the coming years. These options are some of the best Macs available and Apple’s silicon provides incredible performance with genuine all-day battery life, which makes these laptops easy to recommend for anyone looking to upgrade.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Daryl Baxter