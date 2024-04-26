Fallout 4 next-gen update is a mess on Windows — but surprisingly, finally works like a charm on Mac

The role-playing game Fallout 4 now works on a Mac, thanks to a recent next-gen update that was released for PCs and consoles.

Previously, there were three ways we recommended to play the game on a Mac — now though, gamers have taken to Reddit to share that the next-gen update has made the game playable on a Mac through Whisky as a fourth method. This is an app that uses a mix of Apple’s Game Porting Kit , which is a framework to help port games to the Mac, and Wine, which enables Windows applications to run on a Mac. Whisky has an easy-to-use interface where you can easily boot up your games from Steam and play just like you would on Windows.

We’ve tested games such as Tekken 8 and Resident Evil 3 with Whisky before and experienced no issues. Thanks to the success of the Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime Video — Bethesda, developers of the Fallout games, have used this opportunity to release updates to many entries in the series. As well as the next-gen update for Fallout 4 — another game called Fallout Shelter, available on the App Store , now features locations from the TV show.

We should note though — if you’re worried that playing Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas on a Mac through Whisky isn’t possible, we have good news for you. These games are already, unofficially playable, so you can now enjoy all three games on a Mac with no issues.

Whisky is fast becoming the best way to play games on a Mac — iMore’s take

(Image credit: Future)

Some of my colleagues on the iMore team have PCs that allow them to play the Fallout games with ease — it’s a matter of launching the Steam storefront or using Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription to play them.

As I have a Mac, this means that I can only, officially, play them on my Steam Deck handheld. There are times though, when I’d love to play them on my Apple computer. Whisky now makes that possible, and the software can also run many other games that aren’t officially available on a Mac.

Back in February, the remastered collection of the Tomb Raider Trilogy was released for PC and consoles, but not for Mac. Thanks to a recent update to Whisky, I’m playing the games on my Mac with no issues, and I love it.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now that Fallout 3, New Vegas, and 4 can all work through Whisky, I plan to play all of them for the next few months on my Mac, and I can’t wait.