I can't believe Apple's one-week-old M3 MacBook Pro is already on sale ahead of Black Friday — but only for the next four days

Just a couple of weeks after Apple announced its stunning new M3-powered MacBook Pro range and barely one week since its launch, you can already buy Apple’s best MacBook with savings of up to $200 at B&H Photo.

In our recent MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023) review, we said Apple’s latest and greatest portable powerhouse was “the pinnacle of portable Mac performance, a triumph of silicon engineering,” thanks to its epic new Space Black color, great display, and that potent new M3 chip.

These MacBooks are decent value at their asking price, which matches the old M2 models. However, savings of 10% or more a week after release is absolutely mind-boggling on a product this good. Move fast, however, these deals will end on November 19, meaning you might miss one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals before the event even starts.

Epic Mac savings

MacBook Pro M3 14-inch | $150 off at B&H Photo Get $150 off with a coupon applied in the cart on the all-new $1,599 M3 MacBook Pro in Space Gray. That's a 10% saving on a MacBook that came out just 8 days ago.

MacBook Pro M3 16-inch | $200 off at B&H Photo You can get $200 off this brand-new M3 Pro version too with another coupon applied at checkout. Get more GPU power and 16GB of Unified Memory instead of 8GB.

Apple’s all-new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro replaces the old 13-inch MacBook Pro. It sports the new base-model M3 chip built on the 3nm manufacturing process. The M3 chip’s efficiency cores are 30% faster than M2 and 50% faster than the M1 version, while the performance cores are faster by 15 and 30% respectively. That means the M3 chip is the best Apple has ever produced, and now it’s housed in a much more capable chassis with a 120Hz ProMotion display, a tremendous keyboard, and a 1080p webcam. This is the ultimate laptop for anyone who wants more power than a MacBook Air but needs to retain some portability.

The M3 Pro version on sale sports a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, making it more potent than this if you want to splash out. $200 off a brand-new MacBook is not to be sniffed at, and this will be superb for video editing and graphics tasks. Right now, there are no sales on the M3 Max, but these two should be more than enough processing power for all but the hungriest of Pro users.