Some of the best MacBook Pro M3 configurations just got $150 off at Best Buy

Have you been looking to upgrade your old device to one of the best MacBooks but don't quite want to pay the full retail price? One deal at Best Buy can give you a whopping $150 off, with enough left over to get yourself a nice case for it too.

If you don’t need a huge amount of storage, the M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB of SSD storage is as low as $1,499, and the 1TB model has the same saving at $1,849. We’re unsure how long this deal will last but it includes both the Silver and Space Grey models, and both the 8GB and 16GB models get $150 off. This gives you plenty of room to upgrade it if the mighty M3 isn’t quite enough power for you by itself. This deal is also available if you use Best Buy’s trade-in plan to get rid of your old tech.

Best Buy, best deal

M3 MacBook Pro (512 GB) | $1,599 $1,449 at Best Buy The M3 MacBook Pro is packed with Apple’s excellent M3 chip, comes with a wonderful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and has 22 hours of battery life. All of this makes it an excellent device for doing your work at home or for whisking away to a cafe. If you need an all-rounder laptop that is capable of image editing, working with spreadsheets, and even playing some of the best Apple Arcade games , the M3 MacBook Pro is an excellent choice.