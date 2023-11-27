Hurry! Save $1800 on 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max — you've only got 10 hours to claim it

Sometimes, you find a Cyber Monday deal that blows all other deals out of the water, and this might be it.

B&H Photo is offering $1800 off the M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro — down to $2499 from $4299.

Yes, it's a very expensive laptop, but for those who need an incredibly powerful computer, this could be a better buy than a brand-new M3 MacBook Pro.

For $2499, you get 64GB RAM, a 2TB SSD, and the M1 Max with a 32-Core GPU and a 16-Core Neural Engine.

Save $1800 on this insane MacBook Pro deal

MacBook Pro M1 Max 16-inch| $4299 $2499 at B&H Photo You can save an insane $1800 on the M1 Max version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 2TB hard drive and 64GB Ram at B&H Photo. That's an amazing saving, you won't find better this Cyber Monday.

Looking for a 14-inch model?

MacBook Pro M1 Max 14-inch| $4099 $2499 at B&H Photo You can save a stonking $1600 on the M1 Max version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 2TB hard drive at Amazon. That's a great saving and one you'll be unlikely to find better on this Cyber Monday.

What about an M3 Pro?

While the M1 Max is a couple of years old now, it's a very powerful computer and while it may not be on par with the M3 Max, you're getting one of the best Macs for far cheaper than we've ever seen before.

If you spend $2499 at Apple today, you can pick up an M3 Pro 16-inch with 18GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. I'd rather have the 2TB, but both choices will give you a laptop that will last years to come.