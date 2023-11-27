Hurry! Save $1800 on 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max — you've only got 10 hours to claim it
$1800, wow.
Sometimes, you find a Cyber Monday deal that blows all other deals out of the water, and this might be it.
B&H Photo is offering $1800 off the M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro — down to $2499 from $4299.
Yes, it's a very expensive laptop, but for those who need an incredibly powerful computer, this could be a better buy than a brand-new M3 MacBook Pro.
For $2499, you get 64GB RAM, a 2TB SSD, and the M1 Max with a 32-Core GPU and a 16-Core Neural Engine.
Save $1800 on this insane MacBook Pro deal
- MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch
$2399$2199 at B&H Photo
- MacBook Pro M3 14-inch | Up to $825 off when you trade-in at Best Buy
- MacBook Pro M2 13-inch
$1499$1349 at Amazon
- MacBook Air M2 15.3 inch
$1299$1049 at Amazon
- MacBook Air M1
$999$749 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro M1 Pro 16-inch
$2699$1949 at B&H Photo
MacBook Pro M1 Max 16-inch|
$4299 $2499 at B&H Photo
You can save an insane $1800 on the M1 Max version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 2TB hard drive and 64GB Ram at B&H Photo. That's an amazing saving, you won't find better this Cyber Monday.
Price check: N/A at Best Buy
Looking for a 14-inch model?
MacBook Pro M1 Max 14-inch|
$4099 $2499 at B&H Photo
You can save a stonking $1600 on the M1 Max version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 2TB hard drive at Amazon. That's a great saving and one you'll be unlikely to find better on this Cyber Monday.
Price check: N/A at Best Buy
What about an M3 Pro?
While the M1 Max is a couple of years old now, it's a very powerful computer and while it may not be on par with the M3 Max, you're getting one of the best Macs for far cheaper than we've ever seen before.
If you spend $2499 at Apple today, you can pick up an M3 Pro 16-inch with 18GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. I'd rather have the 2TB, but both choices will give you a laptop that will last years to come.
MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16-inch |
$2499 $2299 at Amazon
A good saving of $200 here on Apple's latest and greatest MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chipset. It's the bigger 16-inch model, but note that it's only got 512GB of storage and 18GB of RAM across its three memory channels. A nice early saving on a new product then, but you may have more demanding configuration needs.
Price check: $2299 at Best Buy | $2299 at B&H Photo
