Best USB-C Hubs for MacBook Pro iMore 2022

The latest MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/Max, 2021) models have some "new" ports, such as an HDMI port and media card slot in addition to the USB-C ports. Other recent MacBook Pro models only have USB-C ports, such as the excellent 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020). While USB-C is a fantastic technology, this could leave you wishing for some of those missing port options (especially USB-A). Here's a list of the best MacBook Pro USB-C hubs.

Best for most people : Satechi USB C Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter Staff Favorite Satechi's multi-port adapter doesn't support high-speed data transfer or dual-4K displays. But it does have just about everything else you'd need to run your peripherals with your MacBook Pro. Things like SD and microSD card readers, 4K HDMI, Gigabit, and three USB-A ports. $80 at Amazon

$90 at Best Buy

$80 at Walmart Great value : Anker USB C Hub for MacBook, PowerExpand Direct This is the little hub that could. It's nearly as powerful as a docking station but costs a fraction and doesn't take up as much space. It has two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, micro SD and SD card readers, a Lightning audio port, a USB-C port for high-speed data transfer, and a USB-C port for up to 100 watts power delivery. $70 at Amazon Most ports : TOTU 11-in-1 Adapter with Ethernet With USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, you can charge devices, connect external hard drives, plug in a keyboard, and a whole lot more. The HDMI and VGA ports allow you to connect to a big-screen display or TV for 4K support. On top of all that, there is also a Gigabit Ethernet port, TF and microSD card readers, and a USB-C port. Are you dizzy yet? $48 at Amazon Ultra Slim : HyperDrive Pro 8-in-2 For a sleek-looking hub, take a peek at HyperDrive's unique hub style. It snaps right into place in your two MacBook Pro ports, turning it into eight different ports (including replacing the two USB-C ports you lost). It supports 40Gbp/s data transfer, 5K display, HDMI, SD, micro SD, mini DisplayPort, and USB-A. You'll never have to dangle your dongle from the side of your MacBook Pro again. $100 at Amazon Many ports : CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Universal Multi-Port Hub This impressive find offers four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and four USB-A ports for ultimate compatibility. With 60W power delivery, you can charge your MacBook while connecting up to seven additional devices. High-resolution displays (8K or dual 4K or 1440p extended displays) are supported. $250 at Amazon Budget offering : vilcome USB C Hub Adapter Transform a single USB-C port into an 8-in-1 USB-C hub with 3x USB 3.0 ports, 1x 4K HDMI, 1x Gigabit Ethernet port, 1x SD card reader, 1x microSD card slot, and 1x USB-C Power Delivery charging port. $29 at Amazon

Best MacBook Pro USB-C hubs: Which one is right for you?

Even when Apple adds more ports to the MacBook Pro, it never feels like quite enough for most of us. To prevent frustration, make sure you pick up a USB-C hub so you can still plug in all your essential Mac accessories. Hubs are designed to make your MacBook Pro more versatile, providing several different ports. They also tend to be more portable because they're lighter and smaller (and don't usually need their own wall plug). When it comes to USB-C hubs, we like the Satechi USB-C Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter because it's small, versatile, and reliable.

Other favorites, like the budget-friendly vilcome 8-in-1 and port-heavy TOTU 11-in-1, also come highly recommended. When choosing a hub, make sure it offers the ports you require and go from there. Don't over-buy, however. If you don't need certain ports, avoid buying a hub that includes them and save yourself some cash and space in your gear bag.