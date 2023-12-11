$150 off! Apple's 2-month-old M3 MacBook Pro just got an impressive discount ahead of the holidays

My M1 MacBook Air has served me well over the last few years but, with it due to stop production as early as next year, it feels like it may finally be time for me to upgrade. Luckily, with the M3 MacBook Pro already getting a pretty huge $150 discount, now is the perfect time to get that upgrade.

It’s important to note that the 9% discount we have spotted on Amazon promises a delivery date of up to one week before Christmas, making it perfect for a very exorbitant gift for yourself or a (very) loved one. This is the lowest price we have ever seen the M3 MacBook Pro at.

Great power at a great price

M3 MacBook Pro | $1,599 $1,449 at Amazon The M3 MacBook Pro has many of the well-designed specs of previous models such as a Liquid Retina XDR display, and 8GB of Unified RAM, but the M3 chip has increased performance in all metrics, including a significant bump and the 512GB of storage should keep you going for a long time. Price Check: $1,599 at Best Buy | Not available at Target

Available in space gray or silver, it comes with, three thunderbolt ports, an HDMI Port, and a 1080p camera, the M3 MacBook Pro has some small quality-of-life upgrades from previous models but where the MacBook really shines is in the M3 chip. It offers significantly better single-core, multi-core, and power efficiency stats, whilst new features like hardware-accelerated raytracing and mesh shading allow for much better gaming and rendering performance.

Increased battery power gives up to 22 hours of battery life out of a single charge, and the upgraded storage capabilities leave plenty of room for all the productivity apps it can run so well. With the launch of Resident Evil 4 Remake on the way for Mac devices, it offers a level of gaming experience never before seen on an Apple device. If you’re looking for a nice upgrade, this is an excellent choice.