$150 off! Apple's 2-month-old M3 MacBook Pro just got an impressive discount ahead of the holidays
Putting the pro in MacBook Pro!
My M1 MacBook Air has served me well over the last few years but, with it due to stop production as early as next year, it feels like it may finally be time for me to upgrade. Luckily, with the M3 MacBook Pro already getting a pretty huge $150 discount, now is the perfect time to get that upgrade.
It’s important to note that the 9% discount we have spotted on Amazon promises a delivery date of up to one week before Christmas, making it perfect for a very exorbitant gift for yourself or a (very) loved one. This is the lowest price we have ever seen the M3 MacBook Pro at.
Great power at a great price
M3 MacBook Pro |
$1,599 $1,449 at Amazon
The M3 MacBook Pro has many of the well-designed specs of previous models such as a Liquid Retina XDR display, and 8GB of Unified RAM, but the M3 chip has increased performance in all metrics, including a significant bump and the 512GB of storage should keep you going for a long time.
Price Check: $1,599 at Best Buy | Not available at Target
- MacBook deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy
- Laptop deals: Dell | Best Buy | Walmart | Lenovo | HP | Newegg | Amazon
Available in space gray or silver, it comes with, three thunderbolt ports, an HDMI Port, and a 1080p camera, the M3 MacBook Pro has some small quality-of-life upgrades from previous models but where the MacBook really shines is in the M3 chip. It offers significantly better single-core, multi-core, and power efficiency stats, whilst new features like hardware-accelerated raytracing and mesh shading allow for much better gaming and rendering performance.
Increased battery power gives up to 22 hours of battery life out of a single charge, and the upgraded storage capabilities leave plenty of room for all the productivity apps it can run so well. With the launch of Resident Evil 4 Remake on the way for Mac devices, it offers a level of gaming experience never before seen on an Apple device. If you’re looking for a nice upgrade, this is an excellent choice.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.