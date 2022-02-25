Best stands for your MacBook and MacBook Pro iMore 2022

A stand for your MacBook or MacBook Pro is more than a tool to show off your toy: stands can optimize space, reduce desk clutter, protect your device from spills and the chaos of your desk, help with storage, or even just add to the overall aesthetic of your office depending on the style you pick. Here are the best Macbook stands available for your MacBook or MacBook Pro.

Find the perfect stand for you and your MacBook Pro

Finding the most comfortable stand for you and your MacBook can be difficult, but there are dozens of the best Macbook stands out there to pick and choose from that won't break the bank. The Twelve South BookArc vertical stand is a versatile, simple, and reliable stand that will keep your MacBook Pro safe from spills and clutter. It's the ideal desktop accessory.

If you're leaning toward a more affordable option, the Steklo X-Stand for MacBook is worth checking out. Its aluminum design and open bottom are perfect for cooling down your computer as you work away diligently. These options will have your office fitted out in no time.