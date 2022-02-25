Best stands for your MacBook and MacBook Pro iMore 2022

A stand for your MacBook or MacBook Pro is more than a tool to show off your toy: stands can optimize space, reduce desk clutter, protect your device from spills and the chaos of your desk, help with storage, or even just add to the overall aesthetic of your office depending on the style you pick. Here are the best Macbook stands available for your MacBook or MacBook Pro.

Twelve South BookArc vertical stand

Best for Most: Twelve South BookArc for MacBook

Staff Favorite

Smooth, low-profile, modern, and wildly popular, the BookArc by Twelve South is a vertical stand that can reinvent your workspace and save you quite a bit of space on your desk. If that weren't already enough, it's available in silver, birch, walnut, and espresso, so you can customize your desk to match your taste.

mStand by Rain Design

Minimalist: Rain Design 10032 mStand Laptop Stand

The mStand is made of solid, sand-blasted aluminum, and it's a sturdy stand that lifts your MacBook and MacBook Pro six inches off your desk. It's tilted slightly forward to bring your MacBook closer, and small rubber pads grip each corner to keep it in place. For a little extra security, there's a raised lip on the center of the base.

Steklo X-Stand for MacBook

Affordable: Steklo Laptop Stand Adjustable Aluminum Computer Riser

If you're always on the go, love a minimalist design, and your desk is whatever tabletop is available, you need the Steklo X-Stand for MacBook and MacBook Pro. The premium aluminum stands can fit 12 to 17-inch MacBooks and are ideal for getting some cooling airflow during prolonged use.

$29 at Amazon
Walnut Laptop Stand

Sleek: Wood Laptop Stand

If you're looking for a modern-looking, sleek, stylish, and super-functional MacBook Pro and MacBook stand that you can take into bed, leave on your desk, or even use in your car on a long road trip, then take a look at the Walnut Laptop Stand by Grovemade. It allows users to perch their best MacBook on the stand at a comfortable angle to work efficiently.

$170 at GroveMade
Rain Design mTower

Modern Look: Rain Design 10038 mTower Vertical Laptop Stand

Keeping your MacBook or MacBook Pro secure with a vertical stand from Rain Design mTower is awesome for several reasons. It helps to make space and declutter your desk. It protects your laptop from spills, getting things dropped on it, or accidentally knocking it off the desk altogether and is made from rugged aluminum for a solid, dependable design.

Walnut MacBook Dock from Grovemade

Stylish: Wood MacBook Dock from Grovemade

This small but mighty accessory is perfect for keeping your MacBook Pro upright and secure. The sleek and stylish Walnut MacBook Dock from Grovemade is portable and minimalist, while the wood design makes it an aesthetically pleasing stand for your home or office.

$120 at Grovemade
Bestand Aluminum Cooling Stand

Simple: Laptop Stand - Bestand Aluminum Cooling Computer Stand

The Bestand Aluminum Cooling Stand is a sleek and minimalist accessory that'll protect your MacBook Pro from the clutter and calamity of your desk and surroundings. It's designed to easily cool your laptop in case of overheating and comes in two color options: gray and silver.

From $39 at Amazon

Find the perfect stand for you and your MacBook Pro

Finding the most comfortable stand for you and your MacBook can be difficult, but there are dozens of the best Macbook stands out there to pick and choose from that won't break the bank. The Twelve South BookArc vertical stand is a versatile, simple, and reliable stand that will keep your MacBook Pro safe from spills and clutter. It's the ideal desktop accessory.

If you're leaning toward a more affordable option, the Steklo X-Stand for MacBook is worth checking out. Its aluminum design and open bottom are perfect for cooling down your computer as you work away diligently. These options will have your office fitted out in no time.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.