In a blog post, 1Password has announced that it is bringing Touch ID support to its Mac app.

Our #1 requested feature has been Touch ID & Windows Hello support. Now, if 1Password is locked and you have the desktop app installed, you can use biometric authentication to unlock faster than ever! No matter your flavor—Touch ID, Windows Hello, or biometrics on Linux—you can now enjoy passwordless unlocking for 1Password in the browser. Yet another example of how apps help make the browser experience better.

The company is also rolling out Dark Mode support to its browser experience.

If you stay up into the wee hours of the night like I do, you likely favor websites and apps that do dark mode well. This update brings full support for dark mode to 1Password in the browser—and it's never looked better. And the pop-up isn't the only piece that looks great in shades; our on-page suggestions also look right at home on both light and dark websites.

Another important update to the browser is an improved way to create, edit, and save, your login information.

Since it's critical to use a different password for each of your accounts, we've made it easier than ever to create, save, and update logins right in the browser. When the save window appears, you can instantly see everything that will be added to the new item. You can even adjust the contents and add tags to help you stay organized. In addition, our recently updated password generator will suggest passwords that fit the requirements of the website you're on so you don't have to worry about the details if you don't want to. This is even more awesome when updating an existing Login item. If you're updating a login to use a strong, unique password or changing your username, you can see exactly what will change in your login before saving.

1Password says that the update includes 55 (holy crap) other fixes and improvements. The company says that, if you are already using 1Password in the browser, you'll automatically be updated to the latest version.

