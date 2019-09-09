Apple is set to add a new coprocessor to the 2019 iPhones, according to a new report by MacRumors. The chip, which is codenamed both R1 and Rose, isn't yet officially named but is believed to part of the new A13 configuration.

This comes following the discovery of information in an internal build of iOS 13. The R1 (t2006) is functionally likened to the M-series motion coprocessor that iPhones already use to locate themselves in 3D space. But the new coprocessor is more advanced, allowing it to provide a more accurate picture of the iPhone's location.

While the motion coprocessor currently used inside iPhones takes data from the compass, accelerometer, microphones, barometer, and gyroscope, the new R1 adds a raft of new sources of data to the mix.