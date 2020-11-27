Reported by MacRumors, Apple may be bringing 5G mmWave support to its iPad Pro models next year. Rumors have suggested that the company is planning to release a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 11-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED displays next year, and now there are more rumors saying that the new models may get the cellular connectivity currently featured in Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup.

The self-sufficiency in design and development of AiP modules also means that Apple's next-generation high-end iPad products to be released in 2021 may also come with mmWave technology, said the sources. While not specified, it is almost certain that these models would be iPad Pros given 5G is a high-end feature with higher production costs.

Apple currently relies on 5G modems built by Qualcomm, but recently acquired Intel's modem business with the goal of developing its own antennas for future devices. It appears that the company is getting closer to making that a reality.

According to DigiTimes' sources, Apple's latest push on the development of AiP modules indicates that it is moving one step further towards develop RF front-end (RF-FEM) modules in-house, with the ultimate goal of supplying its own modem devices.

A recent report lines up with previous reports that Apple is working to release the new iPad Pros with mini-LED displays in the first half of 2021. While details are scarce about the inclusion of 5G in those models, it would be a natural progression for the company since the technology is already packed into the iPhone.