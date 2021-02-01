iPhone 12 Pacific BlueSource: Joseph Keller / iMore

  • Apple asked 30 Black photographers to capture their hometowns using an iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple today shared a new Newsroom post that highlights some of the amazing photographs Black photographers created in their hometowns. Apple asked 30 photographers to show us their hometowns – using an iPhone 12 Pro as their camera.

The collections of images are part of Apple's Black History Month celebrations and involve photographers from all across the United States.

Apple Shot On Iphone Hometown promoSource: Apple

To celebrate Black History Month, Apple commissioned more than 30 Black photographers to capture and share their hometowns with the world through their unique lens, all shot on iPhone 12 Pro. All across the US, these photographers set out to showcase the people and the pockets of their cities that embody their local culture.

Alongside the images that Apple shared, the company also pointed out that this is just some of the amazing work created. More will be shared on Apple's Instagram account with more editorial collections coming throughout the month of February.

Shot On Iphone12pro by Lelanie FosterSource: Apple

The photographers showcased here are just a sliver of those whose work will be featured beginning today. To hear from more of the photographers, visit instagram.com/apple for their stories. And, throughout the month of February, Apple is launching new editorial collections, Today at Apple sessions, and more to celebrate Black History Month. For more details, visit apple.com/newsroom. The virtual sessions and hands-on tutorials hosted by Today at Apple, in partnership with design and art publisher It's Nice That, will feature Black creators discussing how creativity can bring about change. Participants will learn how to shoot in Apple ProRAW, and explore the editing and curating features in the Photos app on iPhone. Photographer Bethany Mollenkof, who covered Los Angeles for "Hometown," will also host a session next month. Learn more at apple.co/new-world.

