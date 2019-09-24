Today Adobe launched its new painting app, Fresco, for the iPad. The app offers a bevy of different options meant to enhance the painting and drawing experience down to the type of brush that can be used and the brushstrokes they create.

Designed for professional-quality work but easy enough for anyone to use, Fresco offers sharp, clean, infinitely scalable vector brushes, versatile and adaptable Photoshop brushes, as well as a new category of Live Brushes powered by Adobe Sensei – Adobe's artificial intelligence and machine learning technology – that uncannily recreate the experience of painting with oils or watercolors wherever you are.

Creative Cloud users will be able to import brushes from Photoshop to Fresco on top of using Adobe's AI Sensei to use oil, watercolor and vector brushes.

The result is textured tones, bleeding paint, and specific definition. This will be especially useful on an iPad with Apple Pencil support.

The new app is now available for Creative Cloud subscribers while non-subscribers can access the app via $9.99 per month. However, if you purchase the standalone app before December 31, 2019, you will get six free months.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.