What you need to know
- A remaster of two Advance Wars games from the Game Boy Advance was announced at E3 2021.
- The game were originally set to release on December 3 of this year.
- Nintendo announced the game's delay to spring of next year today.
Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp was one of the larger surprise games announced at E3 2021, as it was a franchise that many wanted to get recognition, but nobody expected to actually be remade. A remake of two Advance Wars games that were originally released on the GameBoy Advance, the initial release date was set for December 3, 2021, with pre-orders opening the same day as the Nintendo Direct aired. The company seemed confident about its ability to deliver the game, given that players were able to purchase it so far in advance.
Unfortunately, as with my video game development cycles, hiccups arose. Nintendo announced today in a tweet that the game would be delayed a few more months into spring of 2022.
The tweet states, "The game just needs a little more time for fine-tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience." Nintendo is known for avoiding rushed release windows, preferring to delay games until they're ready to be on the market. While some fans may be disappointed, they can rest assured that delays are usually a sign that the end product will be better.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
