Alan Wake was a critically acclaimed action adventure game, developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Microsoft Studios on the Xbox 360 in 2010. Alan Wake, a novelist specializing in the thriller genre, finds that he has no recollection of an entire week and that his wife is missing after they go on holiday. As he tries to find her, he realizes that whatever material he wrote during the week he cannot remember is coming to life — and coming for him.

According to a report by Eurogamer, the remastered version of Alan Wake is heading to the Nintendo Switch. Alan Wake Remastered includes the base game alongside two expansions: The Signal and The Writer.

Contrary to some expectations, the Nintendo Switch release won't take the form of a Cloud Version which requires a steady internet connection to run, but as a native port. Unfortunately for physical collectors, Alan Wake Remastered will be a digital-only release, presumably due to the high cost associated with producing games on cartridges. No release date has been confirmed outside of "autumn" as of the time of this writing, but we'll be sure to update you with new information as it comes.