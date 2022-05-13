What you need to know
- Alan Wake Remastered is a remaster of the original Xbox 360 action adventure game.
- The game features the titular Alan Wake, a novelist who tries to find his missing wife.
- The game is being ported to Nintendo Switch, and is said to run natively on the system.
Alan Wake was a critically acclaimed action adventure game, developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Microsoft Studios on the Xbox 360 in 2010. Alan Wake, a novelist specializing in the thriller genre, finds that he has no recollection of an entire week and that his wife is missing after they go on holiday. As he tries to find her, he realizes that whatever material he wrote during the week he cannot remember is coming to life — and coming for him.
According to a report by Eurogamer, the remastered version of Alan Wake is heading to the Nintendo Switch. Alan Wake Remastered includes the base game alongside two expansions: The Signal and The Writer.
Contrary to some expectations, the Nintendo Switch release won't take the form of a Cloud Version which requires a steady internet connection to run, but as a native port. Unfortunately for physical collectors, Alan Wake Remastered will be a digital-only release, presumably due to the high cost associated with producing games on cartridges. No release date has been confirmed outside of "autumn" as of the time of this writing, but we'll be sure to update you with new information as it comes.
Versatile Gaming
Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card
Gaming on-the-go or at home
There's a reason the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular consoles over the past two years. Its sleek design, versatility and seemingly endless pool of thrilling games make it a great choice for gamers of all ages.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple gives retail store managers 'anti-union talking points'
A new report claims that Apple is circulating anti-union talking points to store leaders in the U.S. to try and stop employees from unionizing.
Get your friends joined into your Nintendo Switch Sports multiplayer games
Looking to get a team together for Nintendo Switch Sports? Here's how to set up your group, near or far!
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
Get new Joy-Con for your Switch with these third-party options
If you're looking for new Joy-Con controllers for your Nintendo Switch, third-party options are available! Check out our list of the best third-party Joy-Cons for Switch.