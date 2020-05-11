Over the past few months, we've watched as the entire entertainment industry has been flipped upside-down over shelter-in-place orders brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. As proof of just how creative entertainers are, many have come up with ingenious ways to keep their shows going while protecting the health and wellbeing of everyone involved. American Idol is one such project. Its current season was abruptly halted earlier this year, but things are looking up for the talented stars-to-be.

The last few episodes of American Idol are being filmed right now, from home, with the best mobile camera around: iPhone 11 Pro.