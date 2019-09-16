Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a new research note over the weekend in which he says that iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro sales appear to be going well. In fact, demand is higher than expected.

Kuo appears to be making most of his claims by looking at how long Apple's online stores say new orders will take to be delivered. From that he also believes that the new iPhone colors offered this year are particularly popular. The Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro seems to be selling very well in particular.

It's Kuo's belief that initiatives like Apple's trade-in program as well as interest-free monthly payments are making it more enticing for customers to buy new devices. The placement of the iPhone 11 at just $699 is also believed to have stimulated sales, especially given the capabilities of the device. To that end, Kuo notes that demand for the iPhone 11 is high in China while sales in the United States show the iPhone 11 Pro to be most popular.

As a result of this news TF Securities is raising its estimates for new iPhone shipments for the year. Previously it predicted 65-70 million with the revised number being 70-75 million units.

