Pre-orders for Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have been running for almost a week, and one analyst believes he knows exactly which model most people are ordering. According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives the iPhone 11 Pro in 256GB configuration is the one everyone wants. In the United States at least.

In the US, pre-order activity continues to look robust thus far with particular order strength on some variants of the 256G iPhone 11 Pro as well as Space Gray and Gold colors.

When it comes to China, a huge country for Apple right now, the iPhone 11 is said to be the most popular pre-order. Ives says that the reason for that comes down to price, with the new color options also helping drive sales.

The base model iPhone 11 currently we estimate is seeing pre-order activity in the all-important China region that is "roughly double" from a year ago with XR as it appears the lower price points, dual camera functionality, and added colors is hitting the sweet spot for consumers that have been waiting to upgrade.

As a result of the strong pre-order showing Wedbush has now also revised its iPhone shipment estimate for 2019. Previously it believed around 70 million iPhones would ship before the end of the year, with that number now potentially in excess of 75 million units.

Apple's new phones go on sale this Friday, September 20th. Be sure to check out our reviews of both iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro while you wait for yours to arrive.

Spoiler: they're pretty great!