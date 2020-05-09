Online activities in Animal Crossing: New Horizon are currently down. The issue appears to have started at around 1:00 PM ET and nearly three hours later, at the time of this writing, the issue is not fixed and there is no information as to when things will be back up and running again.

When attempting to access another player's island online, open your gates for others to visit, or get a friend code from DHL Airlines, players everywhere are getting error code 2219-2502.

According to Nintendo's support document, error code 2219-2502 "indicates an error occurred when connecting to the service, likely the result of a temporary service outage or a high volume of user access."

It's not just Animal Crossing, either. Nintendo is having a network-wide server issue right now. Nintendo recently tweeted the current status of its online services.

We are aware that players are experiencing errors accessing Nintendo network services and are working to address the issue. Thank you for your understanding and we hope to share an update when available. https://t.co/ji7VJD0Njf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 10, 2020

Nintendo's online status report notes:

We are currently experiencing difficulties with our network services. Please try again later. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Looks like online play is down for the count. All we can do is wait for Nintendo to fix the problem, which will hopefully be soon. I've got some parties to attend.

