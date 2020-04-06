In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, each villager that can move into your island has a birthday. On that day, they hold parties at their house and you'll get an opportunity to give them a gift, so it's important to keep track of everyone's special day. This can be a little tough to do since villagers may not mention their birthday at all until the day has arrived, and if this happens you may not be able to get them the gift that you would like to on such a short notice. Don't worry, though, because we've compiled a list of every villager's birthday for you that you can refer back to so that your celebration plans are never foiled.
Welcome to island life
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The joyful game the world needs
Upon coming to a deserted island, you'll be able to harvest materials, collect bugs, go fishing, build your dream house, and make friends with animal villagers. This is an adorable life simulator that you can get lost in.
January
- Jan. 1: Bob, Ankha
- Jan. 2: Shrunk, Poncho
- Jan. 3: Joey
- Jan. 4: Diana, Dizzy
- Jan. 5: Roald
- Jan. 6: Carmen
- Jan. 7: Harry
- Jan. 8: Pierce, Joan
- Jan. 9: Tiffany
- Jan. 10: Papi
- Jan. 11: Maddie
- Jan. 12: Moe
- Jan. 13: Puddles
- Jan. 14: Velma
- Jan. 15: Gladys
- Jan. 16: Ursala
- Jan. 17: Rizzo
- Jan. 18: Sherb
- Jan. 19: Simon
- Jan. 20: Opal
- Jan. 21: Genji
- Jan. 22: Francine
- Jan. 23: Gwen
- Jan. 24: Rhonda
- Jan. 25: Savannah
- Jan. 26: Vivian
- Jan. 27: Admiral, Aurora
- Jan. 28: Margie
- Jan. 29: Cube
- Jan. 30: Flurry
- Jan. 31: Harriet, Winnie
February
- Feb. 1: Bill
- Feb. 2: Jitters
- Feb. 3: Olivia
- Feb. 4: Lily
- Feb. 5: Penelope
- Feb. 6: Annalisa
- Feb. 7: Boomer
- Feb. 8: Blanca, Frobert
- Feb. 9: Cleo, Flora
- Feb. 10: Stitches
- Feb. 11: Pompom
- Feb. 12: Drago
- Feb. 13: Ribbot
- Feb. 14: Muffy
- Feb. 15: Kitty
- Feb. 16: Anabelle
- Feb. 17: Dobie
- Feb. 18: Dora
- Feb. 19: Freckles
- Feb. 20: Sprinkle
- Feb. 21: Puck
- Feb. 22: Avery
- Feb. 23: Pate
- Feb. 24: Anicotti
- Feb. 25: Hamphrey, Wendell
- Feb. 26: Sheldon, Wisp
- Feb. 27: Rosie
- Feb. 28: Naomi
March
- March 1: Coco
- March 2: Barold
- March 3: Bonbon, Pave
- March 4: Anchovy
- March 5: Gala
- March 6: Chevre, Chai
- March 7: Molly, C.J.
- March 8: Pete, Zucker
- March 9: Cyrano
- March 11: Hopkins, Zipper
- March 12: Midge
- March 14: Dotty
- March 15: Julian
- March 16: Doc
- March 17: Cheri
- March 18: Dom
- March 19: Merengue, Pelly
- March 20: Hornsby
- March 21: Elise
- March 22: Paula
- March 23: Axel
- March 24: Skye
- March 25: Billy, Celia
- March 26: Fauna, Louie
- March 27: Lolly
- March 28: Baabara
- March 29: Biff
- March 30: Felicity
- March 31: Klaus
April
- April 2: Cashmere, Tammi
- April 3: Eunice
- April 4: Buck
- April 5: Beau
- April 6: Hopper, Resetti
- April 7: Rasher
- April 8: Maelle
- April 9: Stella
- April 10: Shari
- April 11: Punchy
- April 12: Melba
- April 13: Candi
- April 14: Rocket
- April 15: Grams
- April 16: Vesta
- April 17: Charlise, Porter
- April 18: Piper
- April 19: Pietro
- April 20: Stu
- April 21: Agnes
- April 22: Phoebe
- April 23: Booker, Miranda
- April 24: Walt
- April 25: Bertha
- April 26: Kevin
- April 27: Katt
- April 28: Ava
- April 29: Coach
- April 30: Angus
May
- May 1: Clyde, Don
- May 2: Mint
- May 3: Carlo, Sylvia
- May 4: Deirdre
- May 5: Paolo, Daisy Mae
- May 6: Tank
- May 7: Ozzie
- May 8: Curlos
- May 9: Bunnie
- May 10: Patty, Flick
- May 11: Cherry
- May 12: Ellie
- May 13: Biskit
- May 14: Canberra
- May 15: Leonardo
- May 16: Ike
- May 17: Gayle
- May 18: Pekoe
- May 19: Olaf
- May 20: T-Bone
- May 21: June
- May 22: Colton, Mabel
- May 23: Peggy
- May 24: Deli
- May 25: Derwin, Gulliver
- May 26: Bruce
- May 27: Del
- May 28: Renée
- May 29: Purrl
- May 30: Hamlet, Tom Nook
- May 31: Marcie
June
- June 1: Keaton
- June 2: Lucy
- June 3: Filbert
- June 4: Reneigh
- June 5: Camofrog
- June 6: Lyle, Raddle
- June 7: Timmy and Tommy, Zell
- June 8: Peanut
- June 9: Alfonso
- June 10: Walker
- June 11: Pudge
- June 12: Bettina
- June 13: Scoot
- June 14: Pippy
- June 15: Maple
- June 16: Roscoe
- June 17: Spike, Tangy
- June 18: Cookie
- June 19: Sally
- June 20: Graham, Phineas
- June 21: Sydney
- June 22: Jacques
- June 23: Tammy
- June 24: Bluebear
- June 25: Drake
- June 26: Marina
- June 27: Deena
- June 28: Cooper, Kidd
- June 29: Merry
- June 30: Broccolo, Weber
July
- July 1: Curt
- July 2: Agent S.
- July 3: Blaire
- July 4: Apollo
- July 5: Samson
- July 6: Mira
- July 7: Bree
- July 8: Jeremiah
- July 9: Huck, Static
- July 10: Mott
- July 11: Victoria
- July 12: Olive
- July 13: Twiggy
- July 14: Dizzy
- July 15: Caroline
- July 16: Frita
- July 17: Jay
- July 18: Croque, Beppe
- July 19: Nibbles, Pascal
- July 20: Yuka
- July 21: Prince
- July 22: Chow
- July 23: Elvis
- July 24: O'Hare, Rex
- July 25: Nat, Peck
- July 26: Curly
- July 27: Erik, Ketchup
- July 28: Truffles
- July 29: Lionel
- July 30: Frank
- July 31: Grizzly, Julia
August
- Aug. 1: Kid Cat
- Aug. 2: Vladimir, Harvey
- Aug. 3: Benjamin, Tad
- Aug. 4: Bones
- Aug. 5: Poppy
- Aug. 6: Chester
- Aug. 7: Boots, Rory
- Aug. 8: Bud, Leif
- Aug. 9: Soleil
- Aug. 10: Cole
- Aug. 11: Gigi
- Aug. 12: Gloria
- Aug. 13: Tabby
- Aug. 14: Leopold, Rod
- Aug. 15: Wendy
- Aug. 16: Leila, Nate
- Aug. 17: Stinky
- Aug. 18: Rocco
- Aug. 19: Alice, Tybalt
- Aug. 20: Lopez
- Aug. 21: Wart Jr.
- Aug. 22: Rolf
- Aug. 23: K.K. Slider, Nana
- Aug. 24: Jacob, Nan
- Aug. 25: Tipper
- Aug. 26: Rowan
- Aug. 27: Bangle
- Aug. 28: Chrissy, Lloid
- Aug. 29: Gruff
- Aug. 30: Hazel
- Aug. 31: Audie
September
- Sept. 1: Violet
- Sept. 2: Flo
- Sept. 3: Maggie, Spork
- Sept. 4: Cally
- Sept. 5: Greta
- Sept. 6: Cesar, Giovanni
- Sept. 7: Celeste, Tucker
- Sept. 8: Astrid
- Sept. 9: Pinky
- Sept. 10: Pecan
- Sept. 11: Peewee
- Sept. 12: Lottie, Boone
- Sept. 13: Moose
- Sept. 14: Ricky
- Sept. 15: Tutu
- Sept. 16: Ed
- Sept. 17: Whitney
- Sept. 18: Bubbles
- Sept. 19: Fuchsia
- Sept. 20: Norma, Octavian
- Sept. 21: Henry
- Sept. 22: Ankha
- Sept. 23: Cranston
- Sept. 24: Apple, Blathers
- Sept. 25: Mitzi
- Sept. 26: Leilani, Teddy
- Sept. 28: Kody
- Sept. 29: Marshal
- Sept. 30: Monique
October
- Oct. 1: Boyd, Raymond
- Oct. 2: Diva, Orville
- Oct. 3: Big Top
- Oct. 4: Goose
- Oct. 5: Elmer
- Oct. 6: Bitty, Tex
- Oct. 7: Cobb
- Oct. 8: Kiki
- Oct. 9: Drift
- Oct. 10: Franklin, Benedict
- Oct. 11: Kitt
- Oct. 12: Plucky, Lyman
- Oct. 13: Chops, Gonzo
- Oct. 14: Egbert
- Oct. 15: Bea, Brewster, Hippeux
- Oct. 16: Friga
- Oct. 17: Limberg
- Oct. 18: Redd, Al
- Oct. 19: Clay
- Oct. 20: Antonio
- Oct. 21: Sandy, Timbra
- Oct. 22: Katie, Sylvana
- Oct. 23: Groucho
- Oct. 24: Snooty, Broffina
- Oct. 25: Portia
- Oct. 26: Eugene
- Oct. 27: Jambette
- Oct. 28: Gaston, Katrina
- Oct. 29: Rodeo
- Oct. 30: Wade
- Oct. 31: Labelle, Jack
November
- Nov. 1: Butch
- Nov. 2: Iggly
- Nov. 3: Snake
- Nov. 4: Lucky
- Nov. 5: Lobo
- Nov. 6: Boris
- Nov. 7: Bam
- Nov. 8: Alli
- Nov. 9: Pango
- Nov. 10: Rodney, Saharah
- Nov. 11: Mac
- Nov. 12: Mathilda
- Nov. 13: Queenie
- Nov. 14: Gracie, Pancetti
- Nov. 15: Sly
- Nov. 16: Daisy
- Nov. 17: Mallary
- Nov. 18: Tia
- Nov. 19: Amelia
- Nov. 20: Sparro
- Nov. 21: Flip
- Nov. 22: Claudia, Sable
- Nov. 23: Knox
- Nov. 24: Shep
- Nov. 25: Wolfgang
- Nov. 26: Willow
- Nov. 27: Phil
- Nov. 28: Peaches
- Nov. 29: Kabuki
- Nov. 30: Tasha, Kicks
December
- Dec. 1: Sprocket, Rooney
- Dec. 2: Annalise
- Dec. 3: Claude
- Dec. 4: Robin
- Dec. 5: Carrie, Hans
- Dec. 6: Kyle
- Dec. 7: Buzz, Monty
- Dec. 8: Eloise
- Dec. 9: Chip, Becky
- Dec. 10: Tom
- Dec. 11: Sterling
- Dec. 12: Lucha
- Dec. 13: Bianca
- Dec. 14: Freya
- Dec. 15: Chadder
- Dec. 16: Gabi
- Dec. 17: Cousteau, Wilbur
- Dec. 18: Fang
- Dec. 19: Chief
- Dec. 20: Isabelle, Digby, Rudy
- Dec. 21: Blanche
- Dec. 22: Quillson
- Dec. 23: Ken
- Dec. 24: Jingle
- Dec. 25: Ruby
- Dec. 26: Pashmina
- Dec. 27: Goldie
- Dec. 28: Bella
- Dec. 29: Murphy, Vic
- Dec. 30: Hugh
- Dec. 31: Marcel
Your thoughts
What villagers do you have in your village? What month of the year has the most villager birthdays in it for you? Let us know. Also, if you notice we missed a birthday somewhere, make a comment down below and we'll add it to the list!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on the Nintendo Switch for $60.
Welcome to island life
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The joyful game the world needs
Upon coming to a deserted island, you'll be able to harvest materials, collect bugs, go fishing, build your dream house, and make friends with animal villagers. This is an adorable life simulator that you can get lost in.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How well does the iPhone 11 hold up 6 months later? Rene Ritchie reviews.
After 6-months of abuse and just as many software updates, we're taking another look at Apple's current iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro flagship phones.
Apple slashes HomePod employee discount, could signal inventory offload
Apple is offering employees a discount of 50% on its HomePod, in a clear sign that a refresh may be on the way.
We review LAUT's stylish and protective POP sleeve for MacBook Pro
Need to keep your MacBook Pro safe while on-the-go? This soft, colorful neoprene sleeve with a fluffy interior keeps your MacBook safe and snug.
Get these Pokémon Mystery Dungeon accessories for your Switch
Are you loving being a Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Bring the love to your Nintendo Switch with these great accessories.