In Animal Crossing: New Horizons , each villager that can move into your island has a birthday. On that day, they hold parties at their house and you'll get an opportunity to give them a gift, so it's important to keep track of everyone's special day. This can be a little tough to do since villagers may not mention their birthday at all until the day has arrived, and if this happens you may not be able to get them the gift that you would like to on such a short notice. Don't worry, though, because we've compiled a list of every villager's birthday for you that you can refer back to so that your celebration plans are never foiled.

Upon coming to a deserted island, you'll be able to harvest materials, collect bugs, go fishing, build your dream house, and make friends with animal villagers. This is an adorable life simulator that you can get lost in.

Oct. 1: Boyd, Raymond

Oct. 2: Diva, Orville

Oct. 3: Big Top

Oct. 4: Goose

Oct. 5: Elmer

Oct. 6: Bitty, Tex

Oct. 7: Cobb

Oct. 8: Kiki

Oct. 9: Drift

Oct. 10: Franklin, Benedict

Oct. 11: Kitt

Oct. 12: Plucky, Lyman

Oct. 13: Chops, Gonzo

Oct. 14: Egbert

Oct. 15: Bea, Brewster, Hippeux

Oct. 16: Friga

Oct. 17: Limberg

Oct. 18: Redd, Al

Oct. 19: Clay

Oct. 20: Antonio

Oct. 21: Sandy, Timbra

Oct. 22: Katie, Sylvana

Oct. 23: Groucho

Oct. 24: Snooty, Broffina

Oct. 25: Portia

Oct. 26: Eugene

Oct. 27: Jambette

Oct. 28: Gaston, Katrina

Oct. 29: Rodeo

Oct. 30: Wade

Oct. 31: Labelle, Jack

November

Nov. 1: Butch

Nov. 2: Iggly

Nov. 3: Snake

Nov. 4: Lucky

Nov. 5: Lobo

Nov. 6: Boris

Nov. 7: Bam

Nov. 8: Alli

Nov. 9: Pango

Nov. 10: Rodney, Saharah

Nov. 11: Mac

Nov. 12: Mathilda

Nov. 13: Queenie

Nov. 14: Gracie, Pancetti

Nov. 15: Sly

Nov. 16: Daisy

Nov. 17: Mallary

Nov. 18: Tia

Nov. 19: Amelia

Nov. 20: Sparro

Nov. 21: Flip

Nov. 22: Claudia, Sable

Nov. 23: Knox

Nov. 24: Shep

Nov. 25: Wolfgang

Nov. 26: Willow

Nov. 27: Phil

Nov. 28: Peaches

Nov. 29: Kabuki

Nov. 30: Tasha, Kicks

December

Dec. 1: Sprocket, Rooney

Dec. 2: Annalise

Dec. 3: Claude

Dec. 4: Robin

Dec. 5: Carrie, Hans

Dec. 6: Kyle

Dec. 7: Buzz, Monty

Dec. 8: Eloise

Dec. 9: Chip, Becky

Dec. 10: Tom

Dec. 11: Sterling

Dec. 12: Lucha

Dec. 13: Bianca

Dec. 14: Freya

Dec. 15: Chadder

Dec. 16: Gabi

Dec. 17: Cousteau, Wilbur

Dec. 18: Fang

Dec. 19: Chief

Dec. 20: Isabelle, Digby, Rudy

Dec. 21: Blanche

Dec. 22: Quillson

Dec. 23: Ken

Dec. 24: Jingle

Dec. 25: Ruby

Dec. 26: Pashmina

Dec. 27: Goldie

Dec. 28: Bella

Dec. 29: Murphy, Vic

Dec. 30: Hugh

Dec. 31: Marcel

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on the Nintendo Switch for $60.