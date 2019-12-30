According to The Verge , the new LED flash for iPhone 11 will be released in January as part of Apple's Made-for-iPhone (MFi) program.

Popular iPhone accessory maker Anker is set to release an external LED flash for iPhone 11 in January, according to reports.

Anker says its new flash product should be available next month from its website and from Amazon. It costs $49.99 and is designed to be a native Apple accessory, so the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro should recognize it and be able to trigger the flash from within the main camera app as well as in third-party ones.

This isn't the first such flashes on the market, but it is the first certified MFi by Apple. The LED flash connects to your iPhone via the Lightning connector, and thanks to MFi, it should work with Apple's built-in flash and the stock camera app, as well as third-party offerings.

The device can apparently achieve double the range of the iPhone 11's built-in flash and is four times brighter. It also has a detachable diffuser. Once charged, the flash is good for around 10,000 shots before you'll need to plug it in again.

Anker's offering will bring improved lightning performance for iPhone photographers at relatively low cost. As the report notes, earlier in December Apple shared specs with manufacturers for new strobe and flash accessories that can be connected to your iPhone via the Lightning connector. Previous external flashes have either used Bluetooth for connectivity or haven't been MFi certified.

