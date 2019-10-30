A report from Canalys via 9toMac today suggests that iPhone shipments in China fell by 28% in Q3 of 2019 in comparison to last year.

The research suggests that overall, China's smartphone market has shrunk by around 3% compared to last year, with Huawei extending its market lead in the region to 42.4%. In fact, Huawei shipped a whopping 41.5 million phones in Q3 2019, marking 66% annual growth compared to last year.

In contrast, Apple only shipped 5.1 million devices, down from 7.1 million this time last year. That marks a year on year fall of 28%, and a market share of just 5.2%. As 9to5Mac notes, Apple's struggles in China can in part be attributed to anti-American sentiment in the region stemming from the US-China trade war, as well as a ban on Huawei importing components into the US. As Canalys notes: