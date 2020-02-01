What you need to know
- Apple has added new iPads to its refurbished store lineup.
- The 2019 iPad Air and iPad Mini are now available.
- There's a wide range of models and colors, and you should save around 15%.
Apple has added new iPads from 2019 to its refurbished lineup in the US.
As reported by MacRumors, Apple has added the 2019 iPad Air (Third-generation) and the 2019 iPad Mini (fifth-generation) models to its refurbished lineup.
Users in the US can now pick up a variety of versions of both devices, both Wi-Fi and LTE, and in 64GB or 256GB storage capacity.
A refurbished 64GB iPad mini will cost you $339, so $60 less than a new model. Similarly, the 64GB iPad Air is $419, down from the new price of $499.
Apple-certified refurbished products come with a one-year warranty as standard. According to its website, the full rundown of refurbished iPads is as follows:
All refurbished iPad models come with a new battery, new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, have free delivery and returns, and also include:
Full functional testing, genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary), and a thorough cleaning The original Operating System or a more recent version1 All refurbished devices are repackaged in a brand new box with all accessories and cables
If you need some persuasion when it comes to the iPad Air 3, why not check out our review.
Or if you need help picking between the two, check out our iPad Air vs iPad Mini feature for 2019!
If you really want to buy from Apple, but don't want to pay full price, Apple's refurbished lineup is a really excellent way to get in on the action.
