Apple has added new iPads from 2019 to its refurbished lineup in the US.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has added the 2019 iPad Air (Third-generation) and the 2019 iPad Mini (fifth-generation) models to its refurbished lineup.

Users in the US can now pick up a variety of versions of both devices, both Wi-Fi and LTE, and in 64GB or 256GB storage capacity.

A refurbished 64GB iPad mini will cost you $339, so $60 less than a new model. Similarly, the 64GB iPad Air is $419, down from the new price of $499.

Apple-certified refurbished products come with a one-year warranty as standard. According to its website, the full rundown of refurbished iPads is as follows:

All refurbished iPad models come with a new battery, new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, have free delivery and returns, and also include: Full functional testing, genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary), and a thorough cleaning The original Operating System or a more recent version1 All refurbished devices are repackaged in a brand new box with all accessories and cables

If you need some persuasion when it comes to the iPad Air 3, why not check out our review.