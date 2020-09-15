Apple has today announced a brand new iPad Air sporting an all-new design and its A14 Bionic chip, Apple's fastest ever CPU.

The new iPad sports a brand new iPad Pro-esque design, magnetic Apple Pencil, and five new colors including Green, Sky Blue, Rose Gold, Silver, and Gray. It has a liquid Retina display measuring 10.9 inches and 2350x1640 resolution. That's 3.8 million pixels!

It has a wide-color screen and a Touch ID sensor in the Top Button (formerly lock button). the camera features a new Sapphire crystal lens, and the iPad has a secure enclave inside.

The big headline is Apple's brand new A14 Bionic chip. Based on 5nm architecture, it has a 40% increase in performance over 7nm chips and a 30% increase in GPU performance over the previous generation. It also features a 16-core neural engine capable of 11 trillion operations a second, a 2x increase on previous machine learning.

The new iPad Air is a massive increase in performance over the previous gen, and really most iPads. The A14 is the most powerful chip Apple has ever created.

The new iPad Air also features a USB-C for 10x faster data transfer compared to the previous generation. The front camera is a 7MP FaceTime HD camera, and on the back is the same 12MP camera from the iPad Pro for video in 4K 60 fps, but notably, no LiDAR.

The iPad Air also features stereo audio in both landscape and portrait mode, another big improvement. The iPad Air works with Apple Pencil and the iPad's Magic Keyboard. It ships with a 20W USB-C adapter.

The new iPad Air will start at $599 and will be available in October!