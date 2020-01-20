You can currently find the iPhone XS in all three colors: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. The Space Gray and Silver are both available in all three size configurations: 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The Gold model is currently only available in 64GB and 256GB. The price ranges from $699 for the 64GB to $999 for the 512GB and all of the phones are unlocked.

Today, Apple has begun selling refurbished models of the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max on the refurbished section of the Apple Store website . This is the first time that the website has seen refurbished models of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max available since the phones originally launched in September of 2018.

The iPhone XS Max is currently only available in Silver and Gold, but each color is available in all storage sizes. The iPhone XS Max starts at $799 for the 64GB to $1099 for the 512GB, and all of the phones are unlocked. That means that you are grabbing a savings of anywhere from $200 to $250 off the current price from a new base model iPhone XS to the top-end iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XS - 64GB in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold: $699 (Save $200)

iPhone XS - 256GB in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold: $829 (Save $220)

iPhone XS - 512GB in Space Gray, Silver: $999 (Save $250)

iPhone XS Max - 64GB in Silver, Gold: $799 (Save $200)

iPhone XS Max - 256GB in Silver, Gold: $929 (Save $220)

iPhone XS Max - 512GB in Silver, Gold: $1,099 (Save $250)

Apple says that all of the phones include a one year warranty, all manuals and accessories, a new battery and outer shell, and a new box. The phones all go through "full functional testing, genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary), and a thorough cleaning". All refurbished iPhones are also eligible for AppleCare if you want your iPhone to be protected from accidental damage protection for two years.

