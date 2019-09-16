The first iPhone 11 shipments are set to be delivered on Friday, September 20, so it was only a matter of time before the first units were imported over from China, where Apple manufactures the iPhone.

Apple has begun shipping out the first iPhones 11 units to the United States. The news was confirmed by Twitter user Chris Hasenpflug who posted a screenshot of his iPhone shipment set to "In Transit" from Zhengzhou, China, via UPS.

His iPhone order seems to be one of the first to ship out. He reveals in the tweet that the ability to track the shipment by reference is now live as part of UPS My Choice. Signing up for it is free and it gives you an early peek at everything that is being shipped through UPS. You can track the reference number with either the order number or the phone number associated with the account.

The one added benefit of checking the tracking through UPS is that its system often updates before Apple's.

I personally ordered an iPhone 11 Pro, which is also set to arrive Friday, but Apple has not sent me a shipping confirmation yet. Checking through the Apple Store app reveals the order is still in the "Preparing to Ship" phase.

That should change in the next day as Apple begins to ship out all orders set to arrive on Friday.

If you ordered a new iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5 or 10.2-inch iPad, keep an eye on the shipment notifications. Your order may very well be on the way.

