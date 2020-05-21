In an effort to boost original programming for its podcasting business, Apple is expanding its hunt for exclusive deals with creators. Reported by Bloomberg, the company is focused specifically on content that could pair with its Apple TV+ streaming service.

"The technology giant has begun acquiring two types of original podcasts, according to people familiar with the matter: one category is audio spinoffs of existing movies and programs on its Apple TV+ service, and the other is original programs that could eventually be adapted into future TV+ video content."

In order to build up its original content, Apple is reportedly on the hunt for someone to lead its exclusive podcasting efforts.

"The company is seeking a leader for its original podcast work who would report to Ben Cave, its head of podcasting, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the effort isn't yet public."

Rich Greenfield, an analyst at LightShed Partners, says that Apple's approach to creating a podcast that would be later adapted into a series on Apple TV+, or vice versa, is a new and interesting approach to content creation.

"The audio consumption market, and the ability to use intellectual property to transform into other forms of IP, is really interesting."

Apple is ramping up its podcasting efforts in order to compete with other platforms like Spotify, who just this week announced that it has signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with one of the most popular podcasts of all time, "The Joe Rogan Experience".