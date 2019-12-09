It is less than three months since the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max hit store shelves, and analysts are already claiming that the looming shadow of a 5G iPhone is impacted sales performance of the 2019 lineup. Reported by 9to5Mac, Rosenblatt Securities has released a new investor note detailing their predictions for the 2020 iPhone as well as its impact on the existing iPhone 11.

Analyst Jun Zhang claims that Apple is preparing to cut production of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max by up to 25% over the next two quarters. He predicts that, in total, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max production will decrease as much as 60% quarter-over-quarter in March. Zhang attributes this to the speculation that many customers are choosing to wait for the long-rumored release of a 5G iPhone in 2020.

Not everyone agrees, however. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty has pushed back on Zhang, saying that production levels of the iPhone are predicted to remain steady. Huberty says that, after meeting with Apple CFO Luca Maestri and supply chain partners over the last two weeks, she is confident that demand continues to be strong for all devices, even the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Rosenblatt has also thrown in their prediction of what consumers can expect in terms of an iPhone 2020 lineup. The firm predicts that Apple will release six new iPhones next year to meet the needs of those who want to upgrade to 5G as well as those who want to wait. The lineup, according to Rosenblatt, would look like the following:

iPhone 12 4G

iPhone 12 Pro 4G

iPhone 12 Pro 5G

iPhone 12 Pro Plus 4G

iPhone 12 Pro Plus 5G

iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G

Other than the difference in 4G to 5G, the phones would steadily get larger with better cameras. The firm predicts screen sizes of 5.4-inch up to 6.7-inch as well as a standard dual-camera system in the 4G models up to the triple camera system for the 5G models.

Rosenblatt's picture of the 2020 iPhone lineup goes up against supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's prediction, which saw five new iPhones next year ranging from an iPhone SE 2 to a full lineup 5G iPhones.

