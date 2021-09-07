As Apple has done for a number of recent events, the company has once again released an augmented reality Easter Egg for its upcoming special event.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, was the first to post the augmented reality experience and, of course, also takes the crown for the smoothest one as well. The AR experience plants the Apple logo for the upcoming "California Streaming" event right into your own environment. With this one, you can walk right up to and through the Apple logo to see a date of 9.14 pop up on your screen.

We're California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

If you want to try the augmented reality experience out for yourself, head over to the Apple Events website on your iPhone or iPad and tap on the logo at the top of the page. You can choose to check it out using either augmented reality or as an object contained on your screen. The AR option is, of course, much more fun.

Apple is expected to announce a slew of new products this fall. For the September 14 event, the company is anticipated to reveal the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. The 3rd generation AirPods and 9th generation iPad are also potential products to be announced at the event.

You can check out the Apple Event AR experience on the Apple Events website.