What you need to know
- Apple has released a new augmented reality experience for its upcoming special event.
- The event will kick off on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 AM PDT.
- Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and potentially more.
As Apple has done for a number of recent events, the company has once again released an augmented reality Easter Egg for its upcoming special event.
Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, was the first to post the augmented reality experience and, of course, also takes the crown for the smoothest one as well. The AR experience plants the Apple logo for the upcoming "California Streaming" event right into your own environment. With this one, you can walk right up to and through the Apple logo to see a date of 9.14 pop up on your screen.
If you want to try the augmented reality experience out for yourself, head over to the Apple Events website on your iPhone or iPad and tap on the logo at the top of the page. You can choose to check it out using either augmented reality or as an object contained on your screen. The AR option is, of course, much more fun.
Apple is expected to announce a slew of new products this fall. For the September 14 event, the company is anticipated to reveal the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. The 3rd generation AirPods and 9th generation iPad are also potential products to be announced at the event.
You can check out the Apple Event AR experience on the Apple Events website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO is safe, simple, and easy to use
Hands-free driving has never been easier. Just clip the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO onto your car vent, snap the iPhone 12 into place, and off you go.
iPhone saved Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' filming
When you hear about an iPhone being involved in making a movie, you might expect it to be capturing footage using its cameras. But that isn't the case with Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Instead, director Destin Daniel Cretton had to resort to doing his job from an iPhone remotely
Review: Tom Bihn's Paradigm is perfect for your iPad and the essentials
Tom Bihn has revealed several new bag designs this year, including some small backpacks. The Paradigm is one of two new small backpacks that are perfect for your everyday carry essentials, including an 11-inch iPad Pro.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max while keeping MagSafe with these cases
If you want to make the most with MagSafe on your iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll need a case that is designed with MagSafe in mind. Here are our favorites.