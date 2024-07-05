The Meta Quest is going after Apple Vision Pro's multitasking with a new software update

One of the things that most impressed early adopters of the Apple Vision Pro was the ability to place virtual apps anywhere in 3D space using the headset's augmented reality capabilities and then lock them into position. Multiple windows are supported, making for quite the futuristic computing experience. Now, owners of the Meta Quest 3 headset can experience something very similar.

New movable windows for multitasking have been added to the entire Meta Quest lineup, but it's the Meta Quest 3's AR capabilities that make for the most Apple Vision Pro-like experience.

The result is a huge upgrade for Meta Quest 3 users that will be immediately familiar to those who have seen what the Apple Vision Pro can do.

Movable panels for multitasking

Meta announced the new software update in a blog post that detailed just what users can expect from version 67.

"The v67 update adds experimental support for moving and rearranging 2D apps in your Home environment," the blog post explains. "Replacing Meta Quest’s default three-panel groupings, you can now grab and move panels around your space to create the most comfortable (or the most optimal) experience for whatever you’re doing, whether idly watching a video on YouTube while folding laundry or listening to music while knocking out some work."

Meta says that users can arrange up to three panels in a new "hinged" layout before placing an additional three more panels anywhere they would like "creating the ultimate multitasking setup."

The new features are rolling out gradually, we're told, and Quest users should hang fire if they don't see anything new just yet. For those who would prefer an Apple Vision Pro, the headset is finally rolling out beyond the United States for the first time after launching in Apple's home country in February.

