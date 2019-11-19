What you need to know
- Apple has partnered with nonprofit 100 cameras to teach photography.
- The first school to participate in the program is DRW College Prep in Chicago.
- The photography from the program will be sold and donated back to the community.
Apple has announced a partnership with 100cameras, a nonprofit that helps students learn the tools of photography and how to use it as a form of self-expression. In a press release today, the company says that it has equipped students at DRW College Prep in Chicago with the iPhone 11 to allow them to tell their stories about growing up in the city.
Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of iPhone Worldwide Product Marketing, talked about how each student's unique perspective, paired with the new iPhone, created inspiring photos:
"It was amazing to collaborate with 100cameras and the talented and creative students at DRW...the iPhone 11 camera with all its intuitive capabilities right there in your hand is such a powerful storytelling tool. To see the photos the students captured of the ways they see the world around them was truly inspiring."
Angela Popplewell, 100cameras' co-founder and CEO, was impressed with how students would utilize the new iPhone's wide-angle lens and Portrait mode to gain different perspectives on their shots:
"As the residents of a neighborhood in Chicago that is often overlooked, being given the new iPhone that had been released just a few weeks prior felt like a momentous opportunity...to see how excited they were to utilize the camera tools specific to this model uplifted their creativity even more...it was incredible seeing how they chose to utilize the wide-angle and Portrait modes to really capture their point of view and specific expressions."
At the end of the program, prints of the students' photos will be sold through 100cameras and 100% of the profit will go right back into their community. The program is having a positive impact on attendees, as one student explains:
"I walked in thinking everything was in black and white. But I walked out seeing that we can all have different emotions and that we can see and interpret differently."
You can read the full story at Apple's Newsroom.
