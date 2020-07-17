Apple's latest macOS Catalina update seems to have fixed a USB 2.0 bug that was causing peripherals to disconnect intermittently.

As reported by AppleInsider:

The new macOS Catalina 10.15.6 update has successfully addressed an intermittent bug that meant 2020 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models would randomly disconnect USB 2.0 accessories. The Catalina update "(resolves) an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads may lose connection," says Apple, in its release notes. As is typical for a brief release note, there are no further details about the fix.

As mentioned, there is no detail beyond Apple having resolved the issue. As AI notes, the problem still persists in the beta of macOS Big Sur. The problem, reported back in June seems to be causing USB 2.0 accessories to randomly disconnect or stop working, in particular when connected to a USB hub. From the original story:

Apple's 2020 MacBook lineup seems to be having issues with USB 2.0 when used with adapters or hubs. As reported by MacRumors: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro owners who have one of the new 13-inch 2020 models released earlier this year appear to be experiencing problems with USB 2.0 accessories that connect to their machines through a hub or adapter. There are a number of complaints about the issue on the MacRumors forums, Reddit, and the Apple Support Communities. Affected customers appear to be seeing devices connected to the Mac randomly disconnect

macOS 10.15.6 also brought with it big changes to Apple News, adding local news feeds for San Francisco, the Bay Area, LA, Houston, and New York City.