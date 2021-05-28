Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is delayed.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has sent an email to podcasters on its platform that it is delaying the launch of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, its new feature that will allow podcasters to offer a paid tier of a podcast within the Apple Podcasts app.

While the feature was originally planned to launch in May, Apple is delaying its release until June "to ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners."

We're writing to provide an update on the availability of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels. We've been delighted by the response to last month's announcement and it's exciting to see the hundreds of new subscriptions and channels submitted from creators across the globe every day. To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June. We will communicate further updates on availability, and best practices to help you prepare your subscriptions and channels, through this newsletter.

The letter also addressed some of the issues that podcasters and listeners were experiencing when iOS 14.5 released to the public.

Over the last few weeks, some creators have experienced delays in the availability of their content and access to Apple Podcasts Connect. We've addressed these disruptions and encourage creators experiencing any issues to contact us. We've also heard from listeners and made adjustments based on their feedback with iOS 14.6, which was released on Monday. We will introduce additional enhancements to Library in the coming weeks.

When Apple Podcasts Subscriptions launches in June, podcasters will be able to offer a paid tier to their podcast that grants listeners access to exclusive episodes and more.