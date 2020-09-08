Apple has today introduced a new podcast, Oprah's Book Club, in which she will explore the 8 Pillars of Caste with author Isabel Wilkerson.

Wilkerson wrote "'Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents', a book recently featured on Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ show Oprah's Book Club. From that announcement:

In partnership with Apple, Oprah Winfrey is unveiling the newest selection for Oprah's Book Club, "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," by Isabel Wilkerson. The book is available now on Apple Books in both ebook and audiobook formats at apple.co/OBCCaste, and customers can enjoy it across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and CarPlay.

Released today, the new podcast will feature Winfrey and Wilkerson as they take listeners through the 8 Pillars of Caste featured in the aforementioned title.

Apple says that there will be eight episodes in the series, one for each pillar and that the duo will host conversations with a wide group of people exploring the pillars. The first episode, available now, features Wilkerson sharing why she felt called to write Caste, and why she believes society needs new ways to talk about racism.

Winfrey also shares why she feels that 'Caste' is one of the most important and profound books she has ever read.

New episodes will focus specifically on each "pillar" as outlined in the book, and new episodes will be released twice-weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting today. The first 35-minute Episode is available now on Apple Podcasts.