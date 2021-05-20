You'll soon be able to earn money from referring people who subscribe to Apple Podcasts.

Last month, Apple announced Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, which will allow podcasters to charge a premium tier to their podcast directly in Apple Podcasts.

Starting in May, listeners in more than 170 countries and regions can sign up for premium subscriptions that include a variety of benefits curated by creators, such as ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series. Listeners will be able to enjoy premium subscriptions from independent voices and premier studios, including Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODE, to leading media and entertainment brands, including NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, and many more.

As reported by TechCrunch, Apple is also rolling out the Apple Services Performance Partner Program for Apple Podcasts, a new affiliate program for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions.

The new program — "Apple Services Performance Partner Program for Apple Podcasts" (whew!) — will be open to anyone, though the company believes it will make the most sense for publishers and creators who already have an audience and a number of marketing channels where they can share these new affiliate links. When users convert by clicking through one of the links and subscribe to a premium podcast, the partner will receive a one-time commission at 50% of the podcast subscription price, after the subscriber accumulates their first month of paid service.

For example, if you refer someone to a podcast who signs up for the premium tier that costs $10, you'll receive a $5 commission. Podcasters themselves can also use the links to earn incremental revenue on their own podcasts from new subscribers. The program has an approval process, of course, to ensure that those making the referrals are qualified to do so.

The program will be available in all 170 countries and regions where Apple Podcasts Subscriptions are available. You can learn more about the program on the Apple Podcasts for Creators website and apply for the program on the Apple Services Performance Partner Program page.