What you need to know
- Apple has launched a replacement program for the iPhone 11 display module.
- The program covers iPhone 11's manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.
Apple has announced that it is launching a display module replacement program for iPhone 11 owners who have experienced touch issues with their display. The company says that a small number of phones manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 are potentially affected.
Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.
Apple says that eligible devices will be able to receive repair through Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for free. If you happen to have already paid to repair you iPhone for this issue, the company is providing refunds for those repairs. They have provided a way to check and see if your device is eligble for the program and offers the following options to get your iPhone 11 serviced:
- Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.
- Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.
- Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.
Apple does have some notes for those looking to get this repair done:
- If your iPhone 11 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.
- Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.
- This worldwide Apple program doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 11.
Check the iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues support page to see if your device is eligible for the program.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Satechi's new magnetic charging cable latches onto iPhone 12 like MagSafe
Satechi is showing that Apple isn't the only one that can make a magnetic charger.
Review: Razer's Hammerhead Pro earbuds are AirPods Pro for gamers
Razer is best known as a gaming brand, but it's been moving into more regular lifestyle products lately. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are the brand's answer to AirPods Pro, so how does it hold up?
Review: DJI's Pocket 2 is my perfect external camera
With the Pocket 2, you can head for the hills and leave your SLR camera behind, while still capturing high-quality video and photos.
Grab one of these cases for your iPhone 11 right now
Whether you want to keep it clear to show off the color of your iPhone 11, love the feel of leather, or need a rugged case to protect you in the field, here are some of the best cases.