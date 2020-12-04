Apple has announced that it is launching a display module replacement program for iPhone 11 owners who have experienced touch issues with their display. The company says that a small number of phones manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 are potentially affected.

Apple says that eligible devices will be able to receive repair through Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for free. If you happen to have already paid to repair you iPhone for this issue, the company is providing refunds for those repairs. They have provided a way to check and see if your device is eligble for the program and offers the following options to get your iPhone 11 serviced:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Apple does have some notes for those looking to get this repair done:

If your iPhone 11 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.

Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.

This worldwide Apple program doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 11.

Check the iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues support page to see if your device is eligible for the program.