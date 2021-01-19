Apple has today launched a brand new feature called 'Podcasts Spotlight', a new initiative to help listeners find the best podcasts on the internet.

the first show to be highlighted in the new feature is 'Celebrity Book Club' hosted by Chelsea Devantez, a weekly Friday show where Devantez is joined by special guests to "celebrate the memoirs of badass celebrity womxn" like Mariah Carey, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Lopez, and Drew Barrymore.

Apple says that new Spotlight creators and shows will be highlighted each month from a wide range of different genres, formats, and locations, with a particular focus on independent shows and underrepresented voices.

Speaking to Stitcher, Apple's Global Head of Business for Apple Podcats said:

"Apple Podcasts Spotlight helps listeners find some of the world's best shows by shining a light on creators with singular voices. Chelsea Devantez has created a fun, vibrant space with Celebrity Book Club for listeners to gain new perspectives on the celebrities we thought we knew. We are delighted to recognize Chelsea and Celebrity Book Club as our first Spotlight selection and look forward to introducing creators like Chelsea to listeners each month."

In the most recent episode, Devantez talked with Emily V. Gordon (Little America) to "dissect the pain of growing up too fast and the power of reclaiming your story with Drew Barrymore's first memoir".