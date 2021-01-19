What you need to know
- Apple has launched a new Podcasts Spotlight initiative.
- It will help listeners find some of the best podcast content around.
- The first featured show is 'Celebrity Book Club' hosted by Chelsea Devantez.
Apple has today launched a brand new feature called 'Podcasts Spotlight', a new initiative to help listeners find the best podcasts on the internet.
the first show to be highlighted in the new feature is 'Celebrity Book Club' hosted by Chelsea Devantez, a weekly Friday show where Devantez is joined by special guests to "celebrate the memoirs of badass celebrity womxn" like Mariah Carey, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Lopez, and Drew Barrymore.
Apple says that new Spotlight creators and shows will be highlighted each month from a wide range of different genres, formats, and locations, with a particular focus on independent shows and underrepresented voices.
Speaking to Stitcher, Apple's Global Head of Business for Apple Podcats said:
"Apple Podcasts Spotlight helps listeners find some of the world's best shows by shining a light on creators with singular voices. Chelsea Devantez has created a fun, vibrant space with Celebrity Book Club for listeners to gain new perspectives on the celebrities we thought we knew. We are delighted to recognize Chelsea and Celebrity Book Club as our first Spotlight selection and look forward to introducing creators like Chelsea to listeners each month."
In the most recent episode, Devantez talked with Emily V. Gordon (Little America) to "dissect the pain of growing up too fast and the power of reclaiming your story with Drew Barrymore's first memoir".
Facebook delays controversial WhatsApp privacy changes
Facebook has delayed enforcement of changes to its WhatsApp privacy policy following major public backlash and massive uptake of rival services like Signal and Telegram.
Snapchat testing dark mode on iPhone
A new report says Snapchat is testing dark mode for iOS and the iPhone with a small number of exclusive users.
Check out iMore's favorite gadgets and accessories from CES 2021
Another CES has come and gone, and now it's time to name our favorite products from the show. Here are iMore's favorite accessories that we saw come out of CES 2021.
Simplify your routine with a wallet case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max
Lighten up your pockets with an ultra-convenient wallet case for your iPhone 12 Pro Max. There's plenty of styles available, from classic leather folios to modern card cases.