Today Apple launched a new repair program to address an issue it has identified with certain models of the third-generation iPad Air.

The company announced on the Apple Support website that a number of 3rd generation iPad Air models experience an issue where the screen on the device may flicker or flash, then go blank permanently.

Apple states that it has narrowed the list of affected devices down to models manufactured between March and October in 2019. If you have one of the affected devices, Apple will repair or replace it for free.

Below is the announcement from Apple, titled "iPad Air (3rd generation) Service Program for Blank Screen Issue":

"Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank. Affected devices were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge."

There are a number of ways to get your iPad Air serviced if it is eligible for this repair program. The company recommends the following methods to get your device repaired:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

The company notes that it may limit repair to the original country or region of purchase, the program does not extend the standard warranty on the device, and that devices are only covered for 2 years after it was purchased.

You can read the full announcement on Apple's website.

