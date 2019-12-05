Apple has been expected to release an iPhone with USB-C for years now, but the company may leapfrog that to a phone without any ports at all, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Reported by 9to5Mac, Kuo has released a new investor note speculating the next two years of iPhone releases.

2020 iPhone and iPhone Pro

Kuo predicts that Apple will release five new iPhone models in 2020. The first four will be the expected next-generation of this year's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. He believes that the company will release a 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and a 6.7-inch OLED iPhone that all feature the new 5G wireless standard, something that Apple is currently working on with Qualcomm. They will also all feature a design "similar to the iPhone 4."

The difference between the phones is apparently going to come down to the cameras. While the 5.4-inch and "one everyone should get" 6.1-inch iPhone will feature a dual-camera system, the high-end 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch iPhone will get the triple camera system with new time-of-flight technology.

2020 iPhone SE 2

Kuo is also still confident that Apple will release a follow up to the long-loved iPhone SE in the first half of 2020. He predicts that the phone will feature a 4.7-inch LCD display and have a design similar to that of the iPhone 8.

2021 Wireless iPhone, iPhone SE 2 Plus

In 2021, Kuo predicts that Apple will release an update to the iPhone SE 2. Currently dubbed the "iPhone SE 2 Plus" (woof), the phone will finally ditch the old iPhone design and opt for either a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch all-screen design. One feature it is not expected to adopt, however, is Face ID. Instead, the phone is expected to feature Touch ID built into the power button on the side of the phone.

Things get even more interesting when Kuo looks at the 2021 iPhone. Instead of making the jump from Lightning to USB-C, Kuo predicts that the high-end iPhone will leapfrog that and go instead with a completely wireless, port-free design. Kuo says that the phone will be built to "provide the completely wireless experience" and push the world towards wireless charging.

Kuo released a visual representation of his predictions as well, which you can reference below.