According to JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, we might be getting a lot of change in the way Apple releases the iPhone. Reported by MarketWatch, the analyst claims that not only will Apple releases four new iPhone models in the fall of 2020, but that the company may start staggering the release of new iPhone models as soon as 2021.

Chatterjee expects Apple to release four new iPhone models in the fall of 2020, most likely to be unveiled, as usual, at their long-running and continuously expected September event. According to his supply chain contacts, Apple could add a 6.1-inch high-end iPhone, meaning that next year's iPhone Pro could come in both 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch screen sizes. The regular iPhone will most likely still come in just a 6.1-inch variation.

He also claims that the new iPhones will feature a "world-facing" 3D sensor, something that could bolster Apple's augmented reality abilities. All of the phones released next year are expected to have 5G connectivity.

After 2020, Chatterjee predicts that the company could shift its iPhone releases to multiple times a year: