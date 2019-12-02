What you need to know
- JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee released a memo on Monday.
- Apple is expected to release four new iPhones in the fall of 2020.
- In 2021, Apple may release new iPhones throughout the year rather than just the fall.
According to JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, we might be getting a lot of change in the way Apple releases the iPhone. Reported by MarketWatch, the analyst claims that not only will Apple releases four new iPhone models in the fall of 2020, but that the company may start staggering the release of new iPhone models as soon as 2021.
Chatterjee expects Apple to release four new iPhone models in the fall of 2020, most likely to be unveiled, as usual, at their long-running and continuously expected September event. According to his supply chain contacts, Apple could add a 6.1-inch high-end iPhone, meaning that next year's iPhone Pro could come in both 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch screen sizes. The regular iPhone will most likely still come in just a 6.1-inch variation.
He also claims that the new iPhones will feature a "world-facing" 3D sensor, something that could bolster Apple's augmented reality abilities. All of the phones released next year are expected to have 5G connectivity.
After 2020, Chatterjee predicts that the company could shift its iPhone releases to multiple times a year:
"Starting 2021, we expect Apple to smooth iPhone seasonality by shortening launch intervals and introducing two new iPhones in both 1H21 and 2H21."
Chatterjee reasons that splitting up the iPhone launch cycle could help Apple compete with other manufacturers who release new models throughout the year, as well as give the design team the ability to alter designs more quickly and protect the company from "product cycle missteps".
