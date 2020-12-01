What you need to know
- Apple has named the best books, audiobooks, and podcasts of the year.
- It has also given the "Show of the Year" award to NPR's Code Switch podcast.
As the year comes to a close, Apple has assembled the biggest and best books, audiobooks, and podcasts of the year and are highlighted each of those in new collections.
Apple has also named NPR's Code Switch as "Show of the Year" in the United States. This the first time that Apple has bestowed such an honor to a podcast.
Check out the other books, audiobooks, and podcasts that made it into Apple's Top of 2020 collections and links to check them out.
Apple Books: Best Books of the Year (United States)
- The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
- 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand
- Long Bright River, Liz Moore
- Deep State, Chris Hauty
- The Last Flight, Julie Clark
- Reborn Yesterday, Tessa Bailey
- The Roommate, Rosie Danan
- The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin
- Piranesi, Susanna Clarke
- We Are Not Free, Traci Chee
- Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman
- The Velvet Rope Economy, Nelson D. Schwartz
- Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
- The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read, Philippa Perry
- My Autobiography of Carson McCullers, Jenn Shapland
Check out Apple's collection of the Best Books of the Year. You can also check out the Most Popular Books of the Year.
Apple Books: Best Audiobooks of the Year (United States)
- Open Book, Jessica Simpson
- Memorial Drive, Natasha Trethewey
- Upstream, Dan Heath
- The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
- Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu
- Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
- The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins
- Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Ibram X.Kendi
- Fair Warning, Michael Connelly
- The Guest List, Lucy Foley
- Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Talia Hibbert
- Untamed, Glennon Doyle
- Think Like a Monk, Jay Shetty
- Devolution, Max Brooks
- The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin
Check out Apple's collection of the Best Audiobooks of the Year. You can also take a look at Apple's collection of the Most Popular Audiobooks of the Year.
Apple Podcasts: Biggest Shows of 2020 (US)
- Stuff You Should Know by iHeartRadio
- This American Life
- The Daily by New York Times
- Crime Junkie by audiochuck
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- The Ben Shapiro Show by The Daily Wire
- Up First by NPR
- Call Her Daddy by Barstool Sports
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
Apple Podcasts: Biggest New Shows of 2020 (United States)
- Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
- Nice White Parents by New York Times & Serial
- CounterClock by audiochuck
- Red Ball by audiochuck
- SmartLess with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes
- Blood Ties by Wondery
- Supernatural with Ashley Flowers
- Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders by WarnerMedia
- Park Predators by audiochuck
- Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction with Dr. Sanjay Gupta by CNN
Check out the Apple's collection of the Biggest New Shows of 2020.
Apple Podcasts: Our Favorites This Year (US)
- California Love by LAist and KPCC
- Canary by The Washington Post
- Dying for Sex by Wondery
- FANTI by Maximum Fun
- Floodlines by The Atlantic
- Ghost Tape by QCODE
- How to Citizen with Baratunde Thurston by iHeartRadio
- In The Bubble with Andy Slavitt by Lemonada Media
- Louder Than a Riot by NPR
- Nice White Parents by New York Times
- Rabbit Hole by New York Times
Check out Apple's Favorite Podcasts of the Year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Unread 2.4 brings improved widgets and a re-worked interface
RSS is far from dead and Unread is one of the best ways to read your feeds. Unread 2.4 makes it even better!
Meet Addy and Michael in the latest 'Stillwater' Apple TV+ trailer
The wise panda is always helping his friends and this trailer is all about them.
CardioBot 5.1 adds iOS 14 widgets and more – and we're giving it away!
CardioBot supports iOS 14 widgets and Apple Watch Series 6's blood oxygen sensor. What happens when you put the two together?
Protect your AirPods charging case... with a case!
Your AirPods case is the perfect protection for your AirPods, but who protects the protectors? We've rounded up a cool collection of cases for your precious buds, with a style and on a budget to suit everyone.