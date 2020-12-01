As the year comes to a close, Apple has assembled the biggest and best books, audiobooks, and podcasts of the year and are highlighted each of those in new collections.

Apple has also named NPR's Code Switch as "Show of the Year" in the United States. This the first time that Apple has bestowed such an honor to a podcast.

Check out the other books, audiobooks, and podcasts that made it into Apple's Top of 2020 collections and links to check them out.

Apple Books: Best Books of the Year (United States)

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand

Long Bright River, Liz Moore

Deep State, Chris Hauty

The Last Flight, Julie Clark

Reborn Yesterday, Tessa Bailey

The Roommate, Rosie Danan

The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin

Piranesi, Susanna Clarke

We Are Not Free, Traci Chee

Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman

The Velvet Rope Economy, Nelson D. Schwartz

Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read, Philippa Perry

My Autobiography of Carson McCullers, Jenn Shapland

Check out Apple's collection of the Best Books of the Year. You can also check out the Most Popular Books of the Year.

Apple Books: Best Audiobooks of the Year (United States)

Open Book, Jessica Simpson

Memorial Drive, Natasha Trethewey

Upstream, Dan Heath

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu

Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Ibram X.Kendi

Fair Warning, Michael Connelly

The Guest List, Lucy Foley

Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Talia Hibbert

Untamed, Glennon Doyle

Think Like a Monk, Jay Shetty

Devolution, Max Brooks

The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin

Check out Apple's collection of the Best Audiobooks of the Year. You can also take a look at Apple's collection of the Most Popular Audiobooks of the Year.

Apple Podcasts: Biggest Shows of 2020 (US)

Stuff You Should Know by iHeartRadio This American Life The Daily by New York Times Crime Junkie by audiochuck My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark The Ben Shapiro Show by The Daily Wire Up First by NPR Call Her Daddy by Barstool Sports Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Unlocking Us with Brené Brown

Apple Podcasts: Biggest New Shows of 2020 (United States)

Unlocking Us with Brené Brown Nice White Parents by New York Times & Serial CounterClock by audiochuck Red Ball by audiochuck SmartLess with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes Blood Ties by Wondery Supernatural with Ashley Flowers Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders by WarnerMedia Park Predators by audiochuck Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction with Dr. Sanjay Gupta by CNN

Check out the Apple's collection of the Biggest New Shows of 2020.

Apple Podcasts: Our Favorites This Year (US)

California Love by LAist and KPCC

Canary by The Washington Post

Dying for Sex by Wondery

FANTI by Maximum Fun

Floodlines by The Atlantic

Ghost Tape by QCODE

How to Citizen with Baratunde Thurston by iHeartRadio

In The Bubble with Andy Slavitt by Lemonada Media

Louder Than a Riot by NPR

Nice White Parents by New York Times

Rabbit Hole by New York Times

Check out Apple's Favorite Podcasts of the Year.