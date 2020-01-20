Apple seems super keen to make sure we all know about slowfies and it's shared two new YouTube videos to drive the point home. Whether we want it to, or not.

The word "slowfie" entered our lives when Apple announced iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. And while many of us hoped to never hear the word uttered again, that's just not happening and Apple has shared new videos in which a snowboarder shows us what the feature can do.

It can make slo-motion videos from iPhone's front camera, in case you were wondering. It's slo-motion. And a selfie. It's a slowfie. Geddit?