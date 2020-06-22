What you need to know
- Apple is releasing an update to the Podcasts app for iOS and macOS.
- iOS 14 will bring a new Up Next section to the app.
- The section will now suggest podcast episodes it thinks you might like.
Apple was rumored to be bringing some new features to the Apple Podcasts app on iOS this year, and Apple did just that.
Mentioned on the feature list on the iOS 14 preview, Apple has said that it is updating the Listen Now tab of the app with a new Up Next section.
While the current version of the Up Next section only shows you episodes of podcasts that you are currently subscribed to or have manually added to the queue, the next Up Next will also recommend episodes of podcasts that the app thinks you will like.
"Listen Now includes a new Up Next — your personal episode queue that makes it easier to resume where you left off. Find the latest episodes of shows you already love or discover a new episode picked just for you."
The recommended episodes are sure to be based on the content you are listening to, so you can expect the recommendations to get smarter the more you listen. It will be interesting to see just how many new podcasts we all get introduced to and actually end up subscribing to.
The new Up Next section of the Podcasts app will be available to all customers when iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur are released this fall.
