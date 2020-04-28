What you need to know
- Apple updated the "News" category in the Podcasts app.
- This helps users find free, high-quality podcasts about important news topics happening right now.
- Earlier in the month, Apple added a "COVID-19: Essential Listening" collection, and you can ask Siri to play COVID-19 podcasts from trusted sources.
Apple's Podcasts team has launched an updated "News" category that users in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia are able to access. This is aimed to help Podcasts users, who often use "Browse" for recommendations, find free, high-quality podcasts about important news topics, including COVID-19, the U.S. presidential election, and more.
This isn't the first big update that Apple has done to the Podcasts' categories. Earlier in the month, Apple also launched "COVID-19: Essential Listening", which is a frequently updated collection of the best news, science, health, and culture podcasts to help people get through the current pandemic situation. Apple also made it possible to easily access podcasts about COVID-19 from trusted and reliable sources like NPR, CNN, and BBC just by asking Siri to play the latest, "COVID-19," "coronavirus," "health," news or headlines.
Apple Podcasts is currently available in 175 countries with over 1 million shows in more than 100 languages. You can get Apple Podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch, CarPlay, Mac, Apple TV, HomePod, iTunes for Windows, and even Amazon Alexa.
For more about Apple Podcasts, don't miss our Podcasts App: The Ultimate Guide.
