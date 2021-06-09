After a bit of a delay, Apple has officially confirmed that Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will launch on June 15.

As reported by The Verge, Apple has sent an email to podcasters that revealed the new launch date. The company also confirmed that Podcast Channels, which allows users to find even more podcasts from their favorite creators.

After some major hiccups and a delay, Apple Podcasts says it's launching in-app subscriptions next week. The global launch of subscriptions and channels, which are groups of shows, will happen on June 15th, the company said today in an email to podcasters, which The Verge has viewed.

Apple had planned to launch the new features in May but delayed their introduction "to ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners."

We're writing to provide an update on the availability of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels. We've been delighted by the response to last month's announcement and it's exciting to see the hundreds of new subscriptions and channels submitted from creators across the globe every day. To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June. We will communicate further updates on availability, and best practices to help you prepare your subscriptions and channels, through this newsletter.

Apple was also taking to address some issues with the Podcasts app that were introduced with the iOS 14.6 update.

Over the last few weeks, some creators have experienced delays in the availability of their content and access to Apple Podcasts Connect. We've addressed these disruptions and encourage creators experiencing any issues to contact us. We've also heard from listeners and made adjustments based on their feedback with iOS 14.6, which was released on Monday. We will introduce additional enhancements to Library in the coming weeks.

When the feature launches, podcasters will be able to charge a monthly rate for access to premium content.