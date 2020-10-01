What you need to know
- Apple has pulled Safari 14 and a security update for macOS Mojave.
- The company pulled the updates after issues being reported by users.
- Apple plans to release a fix for the issues caused by the updates.
A couple of weeks ago, Apple rolled out Safari 14 and a number of security updates to users of macOS Catalina and Mojave. The update, which came before Safari 14 rolls out with macOS Big Sur later this fall, allowed users to experience Safari's new design, privacy reports, and support for 4K HDR video from sites like YouTube.
However, as reported by MacRumors, Apple appears to have pulled both the macOS Mojave and Catalina security updates, as well as Safari 14 for macOS Mojave.
Apple appears to have pulled the latest macOS Mojave Security Update (2020-005), which was released on September 24 alongside the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 update. Apple has also removed the ability for users to download Safari 14 for macOS Mojave.
According to a report by Mr. Macintosh, both of the updates were causing issues for users running macOS Mojave.
macOS Mojave users who installed the updates have been noticing memory issues, slow boot times and Finder stalling, numerous system.log entries, and crashes when attempting to use Migration assistant, among other problems. Complaints about the update started shortly after it was released, but Apple did not pull the updates until yesterday.
For those running macOS Mojave that have already installed the update, Apple will be releasing another update to patch the issues. As noted by MacRumors, restoring from a Time Machine backup or upgrading to macOS Catalina would also fix the problems.
If you want to learn more about what is coming with macOS Big Sur besides Safari 14, check out our preview on the upcoming release.
New Twitterrific updates fix Big Sur issues, improve iOS accessibility
Popular Twitter app Twitterrific has received updates for its iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur apps, fixing bugs and improving accessibility.
Apple releases the second public beta of watchOS 7.1
Apple has released beta 2 of watchOS 7.1 for its public beta testers. Here's how to download it.
The foldable iPhone just got closer thanks to a self-healing screen patent
We've wanted a foldable iPhone since before the likes of Samsung started doing it. A new Apple patent might mean that's closer to reality than ever.
Get an ultra thin case for your Nintendo Switch so it can fit in the Dock
Docked or undocked, you want your Switch protected. These cases can do the trick.