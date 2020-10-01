A couple of weeks ago, Apple rolled out Safari 14 and a number of security updates to users of macOS Catalina and Mojave. The update, which came before Safari 14 rolls out with macOS Big Sur later this fall, allowed users to experience Safari's new design, privacy reports, and support for 4K HDR video from sites like YouTube.

However, as reported by MacRumors, Apple appears to have pulled both the macOS Mojave and Catalina security updates, as well as Safari 14 for macOS Mojave.

Apple appears to have pulled the latest macOS Mojave Security Update (2020-005), which was released on September 24 alongside the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 update. Apple has also removed the ability for users to download Safari 14 for macOS Mojave.

According to a report by Mr. Macintosh, both of the updates were causing issues for users running macOS Mojave.

macOS Mojave users who installed the updates have been noticing memory issues, slow boot times and Finder stalling, numerous system.log entries, and crashes when attempting to use Migration assistant, among other problems. Complaints about the update started shortly after it was released, but Apple did not pull the updates until yesterday.

For those running macOS Mojave that have already installed the update, Apple will be releasing another update to patch the issues. As noted by MacRumors, restoring from a Time Machine backup or upgrading to macOS Catalina would also fix the problems.

