Posted to YouTube, the ad showcases a series of "cinematic tests" using the iPhone 11 Pro.

One of the iPhone 11 Pro's biggest selling points is its triple-camera system, and it's this system that's the star of Apple's latest ad.

A first look at 4K video in a series of cinematic tests on the new triple-camera system of iPhone Pro. Shot on iPhone by Diego Contreras.

The ad starts out by featuring a heavy noir aesthetic, before cutting between more colorful scenes. There's no dialog; it's simply a showcase for the iPhone 11 Pro's camera, albeit in a controlled environment.

Expect many more Shot on iPhone videos to be released over the next few months, from both Apple and content creators. What we've seen so far is very impressive, and further blurs the lines between Apple's flagship and more dedicated cameras.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max is available to preorder now and launches on Friday, September 20.

